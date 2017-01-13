Allen’s third period flurry buries Thunder

Allen’s Bryan Moore scored three goals in a 3 minute, 23 second stretch of the third period and the Americans beat the Thunder 5-3 on Friday night in Allen, Texas.
The Thunder scored two power-play goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead, with Zach O’Brien and Ryan Rupert each getting their first goals since joining the team.
Allen tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal by Moore at 3:17 of the third, then went ahead 3-2 at 5:52 when Moore scored again. Moore got his third goal just 48 seconds later, another power-play goal.
Wichita cut it to 4-3 when Matt DeBlouw scored another power-play goal at 14:57 of the third. An empty-net goal by Allen with 55 seconds left put the game out of reach.
Wichita is scheduled to play at home Saturday night against Missouri.
Wichita 0 2 1 - 3
Allen 0 1 4 - 5
First period- No Scoring. Penalties-Steffes Aln (hooking), 11:04; Roy Aln (slashing ), 14:15.
Second Period-1, Wichita, O'Brien 1 (Rupert, Erkamps), 5:10 (PP). 2, Allen, Hall 6 (Liberati), 12:14. 3, Wichita, Rupert 1 17:06 (PP). Penalties-Mathers Aln (unsportsmanlike conduct - disputing decision), 4:59; Hall Aln (interference), 6:47; Erkamps Wic (holding), 11:34; Loiseau Wic (slashing ), 14:05; Erkamps Wic (double - roughing), 15:39; Moore Aln (double - roughing), 15:39; Chouinard Aln (slashing ), 16:57.
Third Period-4, Allen, Moore 12 (Roy, Costello), 3:17 (PP). 5, Allen, Moore 13 (Costello, Hall), 5:52. 6, Allen, Moore 14 (Makowski, Roy), 6:40 (PP). 7, Wichita, DeBlouw 5 (Arseneau, Vanier), 14:47 (PP). 8, Allen, Chouinard 4 (Brittain), 19:05 (EN). Penalties-Friedmann Wic (holding the stick), 2:39; Grant Wic (fighting - major), 5:35; Eberle Aln (fighting - major), 5:35; Arseneau Wic (tripping), 6:15; Makowski Aln (hooking), 12:21; Eberle Aln (cross-checking), 14:05.
Shots-Wichita 12-15-14-41. Allen 9-12-14-35.
Power plays-Wichita 3-7; Allen 2-4.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 34 shots-30 saves. Allen, Murray 41-38.
A-4,455.
