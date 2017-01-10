Fuel beats Thunder 1-0

Indy’s Jonathan Carlsson scored at 12:46 of the third period, the only goal in the Fuel’s 1-0 victory over the Thunder on Tuesday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Indy goalie Jake Hildebrand stopped all 28 shots the Thunder put on goal. Wichita was 0 for 3 on the power play.
Indy is the lone team behind the Thunder in the ECHL Central Division standings.
Indy 0 0 1 - 1
Wichita 0 0 0 - 0
First period- No Scoring.Penalties-Oslanski Wic (hooking), 19:04.
Second period- No Scoring.Penalties-Erkamps Wic (hooking), 11:29; Williams Ind (hooking), 14:58.
Third period-1, Indy, Carlsson 2 (Shalla, Wideman), 12:46. Penalties-Rupert Wic (holding the stick), 1:31; Williams Ind (slashing ), 6:55; Melindy Wic (slashing ), 13:24; Guptill Ind (tripping), 16:08.
Shots-Indy 11-8-13-32. Wichita 12-11-5-28.
Power Plays-Indy 0-4; Wichita 0-3.
Goalies-Indy, Hildebrand 28 shots-28 saves. Wichita, Owsley 32-31.
A-4,906.
