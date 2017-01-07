Thunder beats Mavericks 4-2, ending nine-game skid

The Thunder built an early lead over the Mavericks for the second straight night on Saturday, but this time held on for a 4-2 victory in Independence, Mo., ending a nine-game losing streak.
A first-period goal by Gerrad Gant and second-period goals by Blake Tatchell and Alexis Loiseau gave Wichita a 4-0 lead heading into the third period.
Missouri scored at 3:13 of the third, then again at 17:02 to make it a one-goal game, but the Thunder’s Matt DeBlouw scored into an empty net at 18:49 to restore the two-goal margin.
There were just three two-minute penalties assessed in the game – and two were concurrent tripping penalties.
Thunder goal Drew Owsley made 28 saves.
On Friday night, Wichita was unable to protect a 4-0 lead and lost to Missouri in overtime.
Wichita 1 2 1 - 4
Missouri 0 0 2 - 2
1st Period-1, Wichita, Grant 4 (Lowe, Doornbosch), 9:50. Penalties-Fox Mo (tripping), 18:32.
2nd Period-2, Wichita, Tatchell 3 (O'Brien, Melindy), 8:05. 3, Wichita, Loiseau 15 (O'Brien, Arseneau), 19:08. Penalties-Tatchell Wic (tripping), 15:49; Fox Mo (diving), 15:49.
3rd Period-4, Missouri, Tansey 4 (Verhaeghe, Schempp), 3:13. 5, Missouri, Courtney 3 (Carzo, Tansey), 17:02. 6, Wichita, DeBlouw 4 18:49 (EN). Penalties-No Penalties
Shots-Wichita 13-5-5-23. Missouri 9-9-12-30.
Power Plays-Wichita 0-1; Missouri 0-0.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 30 shots-28 saves. Missouri, Robinson 22-19.
A-5,850.
