Thunder blows four-goal lead at Missouri

The Thunder allowed a four-goal lead to slip away against Missouri, losing 5-4 in overtime on Friday night in Independence, Mo., for Wichita’s ninth straight loss.
Dan Correale scored the game-winner at 2:27 of overtime.
Wichita scored twice in the first period, and added two more goals in the first three minutes of the second period for a 4-0 lead. Missouri responded with two second-period goals, the second coming 12 seconds before the end of the period, to cut it to 4-2. The Mavericks added two more in the third. Missouri outshot Wichita 30-12 in the second and third periods.
Thunder goalie Drew Owsley finished with 42 saves.
Wichita 2 2 0 0 - 4
Missouri 0 2 2 1 - 5
First period-1, Wichita, Arseneau 7 (Friedmann), 6:20. 2, Wichita, Doornbosch 4 (Tesink, Erkamps), 14:04. Penalties-Tansey Mo (tripping), 4:14; Oslanski Wic (fighting - major), 12:28; Fox Mo (fighting - major), 12:28; Carlson Wic (roughing), 17:19.
Second period-3, Wichita, Erkamps 1 (Vanier, Loiseau), 2:47 (PP). 4, Wichita, Carlson 1 (Grant), 3:01. 5, Missouri, Verhaeghe 1 (Graham, Elbrecht), 5:11. 6, Missouri, Tolkinen 3 (Fox, Correale), 19:48. Penalties-Tolkinen Mo (hooking), 1:04; Graham Mo (cross-checking), 9:00; Moon Wic (hooking), 10:20; Tesink Wic (interference), 12:17; Carlson Wic (high-sticking), 15:19; Tesink Wic (roughing), 16:40; Graham Mo (roughing), 16:40.
Third period-7, Missouri, Tansey 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 4:44 (PP). 8, Missouri, Nowick 10 (Seckel, Verhaeghe), 16:50. Penalties-Tesink Wic (tripping), 3:27; Dunn Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:43; Doty Mo (roughing), 12:43.
Overtime-9, Missouri, Correale 4 (Obuchowski), 2:27.
Shots-Wichita 14-5-7-2-28. Missouri 12-14-16-5-47.
Power Plays-Wichita 1-3; Missouri 1-5.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 47 shots-42 saves. Missouri, McAdam 28-24.
A-5,236.
Comments