Thunder loses seventh straight game

The Thunder lost their seventh straight hockey game Sunday, going 0 for 5 on the power play in a 5-3 loss at Tulsa.
Wichita lost two straight games in Tulsa over the weekend, going a combined 0 for 7 on the power play. Tulsa was 2 for 6 Sunday.
Ian Lowe gave the Thunder the first-period lead with a goal 10:53 into the period. Ryan Tesink and Gerrad Grant got assists.
Grant scored Wichita’s second goal to tie the game with 10:05 to play in the second period. Tulsa scored the next three goals to pull away, though Lowe got his second goal in the third period.
The Thunder tries to break a four-game home losing streak Wednesday when it plays host to Cincinnati at Intrust Bank Arena. Wichita hasn’t scored in 187 home-ice minutes.
Wichita
1
1
1
—
3
Tulsa
1
4
0
—
5
First period — 1, Wichita, Lowe 1 (Tesink, Grant), 10:53. 2, Tulsa, Brewer 9 13:40. Penalties — Tesink Wic (hooking, unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:11; Drapluk Tul (holding), 11:17; Drapluk Tul (hooking), 16:59; Cunningham Tul (hooking), 19:06.
Second period — 3, Tulsa, Lalancette 6 6:42. 4, Wichita, Grant 3 (Lowe, Tesink), 10:05. 5, Tulsa, Bates 8 (Cunningham, Brown), 12:17 (PP). 6, Tulsa, Wilson 2 (Murphy), 12:43. 7, Tulsa, Kessy 4 (Wilson, Bates), 19:47 (PP). Penalties — Marcotte Wic (tripping), 3:16; Arseneau Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:18; Julseth — White Tul (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:18; Erkamps Wic (holding the stick), 11:29; Marcotte Wic (slashing ), 18:58.
Third period — 8, Wichita, Lowe 2 (Grant, Melindy), 2:19. Penalties — Kessy Tul (roughing), 3:16; Arseneau Wic (high — sticking), 9:13; Phillips Tul (high — sticking), 18:56.
Shots on Goal — Wichita 13-8-16—37; Tulsa 9-15-13—37.
Power Play — Wichita 0-5, Tulsa 2-6.
Goalies — Wichita, Di Salvo 24 shots, 19 saves; Owsley 13 shots, 13 saves; Tulsa, Phillips 37 shots, 34 saves.
A — 5,153.
LATE SATURDAY: OILERS 5, THUNDER 3
Wichita
1
2
0
—
3
Tulsa
2
1
2
—
5
First period — 1, Wichita, Arseneau 5 (DeBlouw), 13:50 (SH). 2, Tulsa, Brewer 8 (Kessy), 17:09. 3, Tulsa, Poe 2 19:50 (PS). Penalties — Trecapelli Wic (hooking), 12:34; Poe Tul (hooking), 17:39.
Second period — 4, Wichita, Oslanski 2 (Grant, Marcotte), 5:53. 5, Wichita, Arseneau 6 (Oslanski, DeBlouw), 9:27. 6, Tulsa, Bates 7 (Kessy, Brewer), 16:20. Penalties — Gauthier Tul (slashing ), 2:44.
Third period — 7, Tulsa, Gauthier 6 (Olsen, Murphy), 18:17. 8, Tulsa, Clark 10 (Koules, Lalancette), 19:59 (EN). Penalties — Melindy Wic (delay of game), 0:40; Marcotte Wic (slashing ), 6:12.
Shots on Goal — Wichita 9-18-12—39. Tulsa 13-12-14—39.
Power Play — Wichita 0-2, Tulsa 0-3.
Goalies — Wichita, Di Salvo 38 shots, 34 saves; Tulsa, Phillips 39 shots, 36 saves.
A — 4,306
