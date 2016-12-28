Wichita Thunder

December 28, 2016 10:42 PM

Thunder blanked 5-0 by Allen for fourth straight loss

Eagle staff

The offensive struggles of the Wichita Thunder hockey team got worse on Wednesday night at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Allen Americans blanked the Thunder 5-0, handing Wichita its fourth straight loss. In that time, the Thunder has been outscored 19-2 and has been shut out in its last two games.

The most recent three losses were all at home, too.

Wichita outshot Allen 42-29 but still couldn’t solve Allen goaltender Riley Gill, who recorded his fifth shutout of the season, two against Wichita. The Thunder was 0 for 7 on the power play and now is 25th of 27 ECHL teams in goals.

Thunder goalie Drew Owsley stopped 24 shots but gave up three second-period goals within a 7-minute, 17-second stretch.

Wichita plays host to Allen again on Friday.

Allen

1

3

1

5

Wichita

0

0

0

0

First period — 1, Allen, Eberle 5 (Stevenson, Marchment), 2:31. Penalties—Moore Aln (fighting major), 3:48; Oslanski Wic (fighting major), 3:48; Leveille Wic (holding the stick), 5:43; Hall Aln (tripping), 8:40; Mathers Aln (interference, fighting major), 12:52; Nemcik Wic (instigating, fighting major), 12:52; Roy Aln (delay of game), 13:46; Moore Aln (high-sticking double), 15:26; Tesink Wic (interference on the goalkeeper), 19:38.

Second period—2, Allen, Makowski 2 (Costello), 8:11. 3, Allen, Moore 7 (Gunn), 9:55. 4, Allen, Hall 2 (Eberle), 15:28. Penalties—Hall Aln (roughing), 9:04; Oslanski Wic (slashing ), 9:04; Gunn Aln (instigating, fighting major), 11:17; Lowe Wic (elbowing, fighting major), 11:17; Makowski Aln (roughing), 11:51; Cure Aln (slashing ), 19:42.

Third period—5, Allen, Eberle 6 (Costello, Steffes), 8:46. Penalties—Trecapelli Wic (cross-checking), 4:07; Makowski Aln (roughing, fighting major), 12:47; Arseneau Wic (cross-checking, roughing, fighting major), 12:47; Costello Aln (hooking), 16:35; Melindy Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:35; Chouinard Aln (cross-checking), 19:01.

Shots on Goal—Allen 11-9-9—29. Wichita 13-15-14—42.

Power Play Opportunities—Allen 0 / 4; Wichita 0 / 7.

Goalies—Allen, Gill 15-7-0-0 (42 shots-42 saves). Wichita, Owsley 3-6-0-1 (29 shots-24 saves).

A—3,615

Wichita Thunder

