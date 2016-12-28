Thunder blanked 5-0 by Allen for fourth straight loss

The offensive struggles of the Wichita Thunder hockey team got worse on Wednesday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
The Allen Americans blanked the Thunder 5-0, handing Wichita its fourth straight loss. In that time, the Thunder has been outscored 19-2 and has been shut out in its last two games.
The most recent three losses were all at home, too.
Wichita outshot Allen 42-29 but still couldn’t solve Allen goaltender Riley Gill, who recorded his fifth shutout of the season, two against Wichita. The Thunder was 0 for 7 on the power play and now is 25th of 27 ECHL teams in goals.
Thunder goalie Drew Owsley stopped 24 shots but gave up three second-period goals within a 7-minute, 17-second stretch.
Wichita plays host to Allen again on Friday.
Allen
1
3
1
—
5
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
First period — 1, Allen, Eberle 5 (Stevenson, Marchment), 2:31. Penalties—Moore Aln (fighting major), 3:48; Oslanski Wic (fighting major), 3:48; Leveille Wic (holding the stick), 5:43; Hall Aln (tripping), 8:40; Mathers Aln (interference, fighting major), 12:52; Nemcik Wic (instigating, fighting major), 12:52; Roy Aln (delay of game), 13:46; Moore Aln (high-sticking double), 15:26; Tesink Wic (interference on the goalkeeper), 19:38.
Second period—2, Allen, Makowski 2 (Costello), 8:11. 3, Allen, Moore 7 (Gunn), 9:55. 4, Allen, Hall 2 (Eberle), 15:28. Penalties—Hall Aln (roughing), 9:04; Oslanski Wic (slashing ), 9:04; Gunn Aln (instigating, fighting major), 11:17; Lowe Wic (elbowing, fighting major), 11:17; Makowski Aln (roughing), 11:51; Cure Aln (slashing ), 19:42.
Third period—5, Allen, Eberle 6 (Costello, Steffes), 8:46. Penalties—Trecapelli Wic (cross-checking), 4:07; Makowski Aln (roughing, fighting major), 12:47; Arseneau Wic (cross-checking, roughing, fighting major), 12:47; Costello Aln (hooking), 16:35; Melindy Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:35; Chouinard Aln (cross-checking), 19:01.
Shots on Goal—Allen 11-9-9—29. Wichita 13-15-14—42.
Power Play Opportunities—Allen 0 / 4; Wichita 0 / 7.
Goalies—Allen, Gill 15-7-0-0 (42 shots-42 saves). Wichita, Owsley 3-6-0-1 (29 shots-24 saves).
A—3,615
