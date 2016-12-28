Thunder blanked 5-0 by Allen for fourth straight loss

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016? Pause

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:41 K-State band plays 'Wabash Cannonball' at Texas Bowl

0:48 Timelapse of Christmas Day storm passing over Wichita

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

2:47 Miriam Nunez is afraid about what could happen to her family in 2017

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers

3:55 Wichita State runs over South Dakota State 89-67