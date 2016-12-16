Allen beats Thunder in penalty-filled game

Allen scored four goals in the third period and beat the Thunder 6-1 in a penalty-filled game on Friday night in Allen, Texas.
The Americans scored goals midway through the first period and early in the second period for a 2-0 lead. Jamie Doornosch got the Thunder’s goal at 17:36 of the second, a power play goal that came shortly after three fights.
Four players were handed game misconduct penalties and there were 102 penalty minutes in the second period. Wichita’s James Melindy and Ryan Tesink were sent to the locker room, as were Allen’s Mike Gunn and Gary Steffes. By the end of the night the referee had issued 33 penalties good for 136 minutes.
Friday’s game was the third of six meetings for the teams in 21 days. They played twice last weekend, will meet again Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena, and have to more games in Wichita after Christmas.
Alexis Loiseau, the Thunder’s leading scorer, returned to the team after playing three games with Binghamton of the American Hockey League. He assisted on Doornbosch’s goal.
Wichita 0 1 0 - 1
Allen 1 1 4 - 6
First period-1, Allen, Moore 2 (Marchment, Brown), 10:44 (PP). Penalties-Eberle Aln (delay of game), 2:03; Makowski Aln (roughing), 5:02; Arseneau Wic (roughing, fighting - major), 8:49; Stevenson Aln (fighting - major), 8:49; Cure Aln (holding), 11:28; Dunn Wic (roughing), 12:53; Doornbosch Wic (hooking), 17:40; Costello Aln (high-sticking), 18:07.
Second period-2, Allen, Steffes 6 (Makowski), 1:21. 3, Wichita, Doornbosch 2 (Loiseau, Oslanski), 17:36 (PP). Penalties-Gunn Aln (interference), 4:35; Arseneau Wic (fighting - major), 16:12; Mathers Aln (fighting - major), 16:12; Dunn Wic (fighting - major), 16:20; Melindy Wic (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 16:20; Moon Wic (roughing), 16:20; Tesink Wic (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 16:20; served by Kerbashian Aln (bench - unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:20; Gunn Aln (roughing, fighting - major, game misconduct - aggressor, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 16:20; Moore Aln (roughing), 16:20; Steffes Aln (fighting - major, game misconduct - secondary altercation), 16:20; Stevenson Aln (fighting - major), 16:20; Nelson Wic (hooking), 18:25.
Third period-4, Allen, Hall 1 (Stevenson, Chouinard), 3:18. 5, Allen, Stevenson 4 (Eberle, Cure), 10:35. 6, Allen, Makowski 1 (Costello, Hanson), 14:18 (PP). 7, Allen, Marchment 7 (Makowski, Stevenson), 15:10 (PP). Penalties-served by Nelson Wic (bench - too many men), 0:53; Nemcik Wic (hooking), 8:14; Hall Aln (high-sticking), 8:28; Arseneau Wic (boarding), 13:45; Arseneau Wic (roughing), 14:18.
Shots -Wichita 11-9-12-32. Allen 12-18-15-45.
Power Plays-Wichita 1 / 8; Allen 3 / 8.
Goalies-Wichita, Driedger 45 shots-39 saves. Allen, Gill 32-31.
A-4,345
