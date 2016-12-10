Thunder beats Allen with shorthanded goal in overtime

Martin Nemcik scored a shorthanded goal in overtime, giving the Thunder a 5-4 victory over Allen on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Nemcik’s goal, with an assist from Vincent Arseneau, came 34 seconds after VIckent Dunn was sent off for slashing.
The Thunder rallied from behind twice in the game, then took a lead in the third period only to see it vanish when Allen scored a sixth-attacker goal, forcing overtime.
The Americans went ahead 2-0 as Allen, which shut out Wichita on Friday night, held the Thunder scoreless on the first period Saturday. Louick Marcotte ended the drought with a goal 23 seconds into the second period. Ryan Tesink’s first goal for the Thunder – shorthanded – made it 2-2 at 5:48 of the second.
Allen went ahead 3-2 early in the third period, but Wichita pulled even with a goal by Arseneau just over a minute later. Nathan Moore’s goal at 12:38 made it a 4-3 Thunder lead, but Allen’s goal by Mike Gunn with a minute left tied it 4-4.
The Thunder plays host to Missouri at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
Allen 2 0 2 0 - 4
Wichita 0 2 2 1 - 5
First period-1, Allen, Guptill 4 (Stevenson, Hanson), 2:40. 2, Allen, Steffes 5 (Stevenson, Asuchak), 10:30. Penalties-Gunn Aln (tripping), 3:31; Nemcik Wic (slashing ), 6:41; Steffes Aln (roughing), 8:18; Stevenson Aln (fighting - major), 13:07; Dunn Wic (fighting - major), 13:07; Gunn Aln (hooking), 16:09.
Second period-3, Wichita, Marcotte 5 (Leveille, Dunn), 0:23. 4, Wichita, Tesink 1 (Grant, Nemcik), 5:48 (SH). Penalties-Lowe Wic (slashing ), 4:08; Moore Aln (roughing), 4:57; Oslanski Wic (roughing), 4:57; Stevenson Aln (roughing), 6:33; Lowe Wic (roughing), 6:33; Vanier Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:33; Guptill Aln (interference), 7:30; Mathers Aln (roughing), 12:36; DeBlouw Wic (slashing ), 19:36; Marchment Aln (slashing , roughing), 20:00; Moon Wic (roughing), 20:00.
Third period-5, Allen, Costello 10 (Steffes), 2:36. 6, Wichita, Arseneau 2 (Tesink, Doornbosch), 3:47. 7, Wichita, Moon 6 (Tatchell, Lowe), 12:38. 8, Allen, Gunn 1 (Stevenson, Moore), 19:00. Penalties-Grant Wic (slashing ), 8:04; Moore Aln (hooking), 8:54; Arseneau Wic (slashing ), 16:00; Moore Aln (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:19; Tesink Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:19.
Overtime-9, Wichita, Nemcik 1 (Arseneau), 2:18 (SH). Penalties-Dunn Wic (slashing ), 1:44.
Shots-Allen 12-10-15-2-39. Wichita 16-16-8-2-42.
Power plays-Allen 0-7; Wichita 0-7.
Goalies-Allen, Murray 42 shots-37 saves. Wichita, Greenham 39-35.
A-3,550
