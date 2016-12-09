Allen goalie Riley Gill makes 45 saves, shuts out Thunder

Allen scored a goal in each period and shut out the Thunder 3-0 on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Allen goalie Riley Gill made 45 saves. It was the second time this season the Thunder (9-8-0-1) has been held scoreless.
The Thunder was 0 for 7 on the power play.
The Thunder was playing its first game since leading scorer Alexis Loiseau was called up to Binghamtom of the American Hockey League. His 14 goals ranked second in the ECHL.
The teams meet again Saturday night at Intrust, then the Thunder plays host to Missouri on Sunday.
Allen
1
1
1
—
3
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
First period-1, Allen, Stevenson 3 (Makowski, Chouinard), 14:21. Penalties-Vanier Wic (cross-checking), 0:53; Stevenson Aln (slashing ), 4:22; Eberle Aln (slashing ), 5:55; Nemcik Wic (slashing ), 8:47; Eberle Aln (cross-checking), 14:21; Dunn Wic (roughing), 14:21; Makowski Aln (tripping), 16:19.
Second period-2, Allen, Costello 9 (Ruopp, Asuchak), 8:40. Penalties-Chouinard Aln (hooking), 10:10; Costello Aln (slashing ), 12:48; Chouinard Aln (hooking), 17:56.
Third period-3, Allen, Hanson 11 9:15. Penalties-Tatchell Wic (hooking), 3:30; Melindy Wic (slashing ), 8:07; Asuchak Aln (cross-checking), 8:47.
Shots -Allen 8-8-13-29. Wichita 11-27-7-45.
Power Plays -Allen 0-4; Wichita 0-7.
Goalies-Allen, Gill 45 shots-45 saves. Wichita, Owsley 29-26.
A-4,173
