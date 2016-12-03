Thunder beats Rush again

Louick Marcotte’s second goal of the game proved to be the game-winner as the Thunder beat the Rush 2-1 on Saturday night in Rapid City, S.D.
Marcotte scored the go-ahead goal at 1:21 of the third period, 50 seconds into a power play after Rapid City’s Riley Weselowski was sent off for hooking. Nathan Moon and Alexis Loiseau set up the score.
Marcotte scored the game’s first goal less than two minutes in, with assists from Ryan Tesink and Martin Nemcik.
Rapid City tied the score with a power-play goal late in the first period, the only one of 36 shots that goal past Thunder goalie Scott Greenham.
Wichita swept the two-game series, winning 3-2 in overtime Friday night.
Wichita
1
0
1
—
2
Rapid City
1
0
0
—
1
First period-1, Wichita, Marcotte 3 (Tesink, Nemcik), 1:59. 2, Rapid City, Tolkinen 2 (Perlini, Fejes), 17:27 (PP). Penalties-Oslanski Wic (tripping), 16:20.
Second period- No Scoring.Penalties-Nemcik Wic (slashing ), 9:38; Melindy Wic (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:49; Weselowski Rc (holding), 12:49; Misiak Rc (holding the stick), 13:39; Nelson Wic (roughing, misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct), 17:48; Haar Rc (holding), 19:45.
Third period-3, Wichita, Marcotte 4 (Moon, Loiseau), 1:21 (PP). Penalties-Weselowski Rc (hooking), 0:31; served by Nelson Wic (delay of game - icing (bench)), 12:46; Vanier Wic (cross-checking), 15:02.
Shots-Wichita 10-13-2-25. Rapid City 9-14-13-36.
Power plays-Wichita 1-3; Rapid City 1-4.
Goalies-Wichita, Greenham 36 shots-35 saves. Rapid City, Morrison 25-23.
A-3,582
