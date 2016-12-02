Thunder rallies for overtime win

James Melindy scored his second goal of the season at 2:09 of overtime to give the Thunder a 3-2 win over Rush on Friday night over in Rapid City, S.D
The Thunder fell behind 2-0 in the first period.
Vincent Dunn recorded his first goal of the season at 6:54 of the second period to get Wichita on the board. Ryan Tesink won a race to a loose puck and left a pass to Dunn and he made it 2-1.
Alexis Losieau recorded his 14th of the season with six minutes left in the third to tie the score 2-2.
Drew Owsley made 27 saves to preserve the victory for the visitors.
The two teams play Saturday night to close out a two-game series.
Wichita 0 1 1 1 - 3
Rapid City 2 0 0 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Rapid City, Perlini 7 10:04 (SH). 2, Rapid City, Sparks 11 16:56 (PS). Penalties-Walters Rc (hooking), 9:07; Tesink Wic (interference), 12:42.
2nd Period-3, Wichita, Dunn 1 (Tesink, Moon), 6:54. Penalties-Moon Wic (high-sticking), 2:18; Trecapelli Wic (cross-checking), 10:42; Tesink Wic (fighting - major), 18:32; Weselowski Rc (fighting - major), 18:32.
3rd Period-4, Wichita, Loiseau 14 (Marcotte, Oslanski), 13:41. Penalties-No Penalties
OT Period-5, Wichita, Melindy 2 (DeBlouw), 2:09. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Wichita 5-15-8-3-31. Rapid City 14-6-8-1-29.
Power Play Opportunities-Wichita 0 / 1; Rapid City 0 / 3.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 3-3-0-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Rapid City, Lotz 0-2-1-0 (31 shots-28 saves).
A-4,378
Comments