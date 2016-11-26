Thunder loses at Tulsa in shootout

The Thunder dropped its fifth straight on Saturday night, losing at Tulsa 2-1 in a shootout.
Alexis Loiseau scored his team-leading 13th goal for Wichita eight minutes into the game, but that ended the Thunder’s offense for the night.
Goalie Drew Owsley and the Thunder defense nearly made one goal stand up, taking a shutout into the final minutes before the Oilers’ Adam Pleskach scored a power-play goal at 14:47 of the third period. Owsley finished with 38 saves as Tulsa outshout the Thunder 40-22.
The Thunder’s scoring woes included the shootout – Wichita went 0 for 3. Tulsa’s Ben Murphy scored in the second round, giving the Oilers the win.
Wichita 1 0 0 0 - 1
Tulsa 0 0 1 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Wichita, Loiseau 13 (DeBlouw, Trecapelli), 8:00. Penalties-Brown Tul (holding), 4:21; Trecapelli Wic (roughing), 18:09.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Nemcik Wic (tripping), 2:11; Moon Wic (instigating, fighting - major), 18:01; Drapluk Tul (slashing ), 18:01; Julseth-White Tul (fighting - major), 18:01.
3rd Period-2, Tulsa, Pleskach 10 (Lalancette, Drapluk), 14:57 (PP). Penalties-Loiseau Wic (slashing ), 7:30; Lowe Wic (slashing ), 13:28.
Overtime- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
Shootout - Wichita 0 (Loiseau NG, Gagne NG, Trecapelli NG), Tulsa 1 (Murphy NG, Murphy G, Julseth-White NG).
Shots -Wichita 7-6-6-3-0-22. Tulsa 7-12-16-4-1-40.
Power Play -Wichita 0 / 1; Tulsa 1 / 4.
Goalies-Wichita, Owsley 39 shots-38 saves. Tulsa, Phillips 22-21.
A-5,281
