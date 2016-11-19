Alaska shuts out Thunder 5-0

The Thunder surrendered four goals during an 11-minute stretch of the second period and fell to the Alaska Aces 5-0 on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
After the Thunder dominated the Aces in a 5-1 win Friday night, Alaska took control from the start Saturday. Stephen Perfetto started the scoring with a goal at 6:31 of the first. Daniel Moynihan scored the first and last of Alaksa’s four goals in the second period.
The teams complete a three-game weekend series at Intrust Bank Arena at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Alaska 1 4 0 - 5
Wichita 0 0 0 - 0
First period–1, Alaska, Perfetto 7 (Sivak, Wallace), 6:31. Penalties-No Penalties
Second period–2, Alaska, Moynihan 2 (Breton, Coffman), 5:17. 3, Alaska, Wallace 3 (Perfetto, Sivak), 5:54. 4, Alaska, Olczyk 1 (Hunt, Coffman), 15:25. 5, Alaska, Moynihan 3 (Wallace, Coffman), 16:01. Penalties-Levesque Ak (fighting - major), 8:54; Sivak Ak (holding), 8:54; Melindy Wic (fighting - major), 8:54; Trecapelli Wic (interference), 16:23.
Third period– No Scoring. Penalties-Lake Ak (fighting - major), 3:07; Grant Wic (fighting - major), 3:07; Geurts Ak (double - roughing), 11:44; Tesink Wic (roughing), 11:44.
Shots-Alaska 22-12-6-40. Wichita 9-10-17-36. Power plays-Alaska 0-1; Wichita 0-2.
Goalies-Alaska, Garteig 36 shots-36 saves. Wichita, Owsley 33 shots-30 saves; Greenham 7 shots-5 saves.
A-5,578.
Comments