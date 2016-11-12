Tulsa stops Thunder 3-1

The Thunder was held scoreless over the final two periods of a 3-1 ECHL hockey loss at Tulsa on Saturday night.
Wichita the lead almost seven minutes into the first period on Nick Trecapelli’s second goal of the season. James Melindy and Matt DeBlouw got assists on the power-play effort.
But Tulsa tied it 8:19 into the second period, then went ahead for good on third-period goals by Tyson Wilson and Emerson Clark.
The Thunder plays host to Fort Wayne at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita
1
0
0
—
1
Tulsa
0
1
2
—
3
First period
Scoring: 1. Wichita, Trecapelli 2 (Melindy, DeBlouw). Penalties: Delay, Tul, 6:25; Oslandi, Wic, holding, 8:58; Gauthier, Tul, elbowing, 15:23.
Second period
Scoring: 2. Tulsa, Blomqvist 2 (Paquette, Gauthier). Penalties: Wilson, Tul, delay, 0:10; Oslandi, Wic, holding, 4:51; Brewer, Tul, slashing, 4:56; Trecapelli, Wic, cross-chceking, 5:46; Bates, Tul, slashing, 11:29; Melinda, Wic, instigating, 11:48; Melindy, Wic, fighting major, 11:48; Brewer, Tul, cross-checking, 11:48; Brewer, Tul, fighting major, 11:48; Trecapelli, Wic, delay, 14:48.
Third period
Scoring: 3. Tulsa, Wilson 1 (Pieskach, Brown); 4. Tulsa, Clark 6 (Murphy, Bates). Penalties: Nemcik, Wic, delay, 0:48; Clark, Tul, delay, 0:48; Nemcik, Wic, removing the helmet, 2:57; Nemcik, Wic, fighting major, 2:57; Clark, Tul, removing the helmet, 2:57; Clark, Tul, fighting maor, 2:57.
Power plays: Wichita 1-4, Tulsa 0-4. Shots on goal: Wichita 9-6-5—20, Tulsa 9-12-7—28. Saves: Wichita, Owsley, 25 saves on 28 shots; Tulsa, Phillips, 19 saves on 20 shots.
