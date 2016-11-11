Holmberg, Loiseau spark Thunder’s 5-3 win over Oilers

Mitch Holmberg scored the Thunder’s first two goals and Alexis Loiseau scored twice in the third period as Wichita beat Tulsa 5-3 on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena.
Holmberg scored the game’s first goal at 16:35 of the first period. Tulsa tied the scored just over a minute later on a goal by Adam Pleskach. Holmberg had the only score of the second period, putting the Thunder ahead 2-1.
Goals by Loiseau and Nick Trecapelli put the Thunder up 4-1 at 13:44 of the third, but Tulsa scored two shorthanded goals in 25 seconds to make it 4-3 at 16:13. Loiseau gave Wichita some breathing room with a score at 18:29.
Tulsa
1
0
2
—
3
Wichita
1
1
3
—
5
First period–1, Wichita, Holmberg 2 (Trecapelli, Nelson), 16:35. 2, Tulsa, Pleskach 7 (Bates, Paquette), 17:39. Penalties-Clark Tul (roughing), 14:39; Marcotte Wic (roughing), 14:39; Clark Tul (fighting - major), 16:46; Marcotte Wic (fighting - major), 16:46.
Second period–3, Wichita, Holmberg 3 (Loiseau, Tatchell), 4:30. Penalties-Nemcik Wic (cross-checking), 5:19; Joyaux Tul (hooking), 7:09; DeBlouw Wic (hooking), 8:35; Marcotte Wic (tripping), 18:51; Drapluk Tul (roughing), 19:44.
Third period–4, Wichita, Loiseau 4 (Marcotte), 8:04. 5, Wichita, Trecapelli 1 (Holmberg, DeBlouw), 13:44 (PP). 6, Tulsa, Pleskach 8 15:48 (SH). 7, Tulsa, Bates 3 (Poe, Paquette), 16:13 (SH). 8, Wichita, Loiseau 5 (Tesink, Melindy), 18:29. Penalties-Paquette Tul (helmet violation, fighting - major), 8:27; Melindy Wic (holding), 8:27; Nemcik Wic (helmet violation, fighting - major), 8:27; Clark Tul (roughing), 12:27; Clark Tul (high-sticking, misconduct), 15:15.
Shots – Tulsa 19-10-12-41. Wichita 18-19-8-45. Power plays – Tulsa 0-4; Wichita 1-4. Goalies–Tulsa, Phillips 45 shots-40 saves; Wichita, Greenham 41-38. A–5,003.
Comments