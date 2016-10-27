Thunder hockey wins third straight game

The Thunder won its third straight game, defeating the Atlanta Gladiators 4-2 on Thursday morning in Duluth, Ga.
Trailing 2-1 into the third period, Wichita forward Alexis Loiseau scored 38 seconds into the period to tie the game. Chris Rumble scored with 7:17 remaining to take the lead for good, then Gabriel Gagne scored with 3:52 remaining for an insurance goal.
The Thunder continues its four-game road trip through the South with games Friday and Saturday night in Greenville, S.C., against the Swamp Rabbits. Wichita’s next home game is Nov. 4 against Utah.
Wichita
0
1
3
—
4
Atlanta
1
1
0
—
2
First period
Scoring — 1, Atlanta, White 1 (Shiplo), 4:22. Penalties — None.
Second period
Scoring — 2, Atlanta, Murovich 4 (White), 4:03. 3, Wichita, Marcotte 1 (Krushelnyski), 12:43. Penalties —Higgs Atl (charging), 14:14.
Third period
Scoring — 4, Wichita, Loiseau 2 (Krushelnyski), 0:38. 5, Wichita, Rumble 2 (Marcotte, DeBlouw), 1:03. 6, Wichita, Gagne 1 (Loiseau), 16:08. Penalties — Gagne Wic (high-sticking), 10:59.
Shots on goal — Wichita 10-18-11-39. Atlanta 10-10-8-28.
Power play — Wichita 0-1, Atlanta 0-1.
Goalies — Wichita, Greenham 2-1-0-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Atlanta, Racine 0-1-0-0 (39-35).
A — 3,132.
