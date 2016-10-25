Thunder rides three-goal third period to win

The Thunder scored three goals in the third period and beat South Carolina 3-1 on Tuesday night in North Charleston, S.C.
Alexis Loiseau got Wichita on the board with a goal at 4:21 of the third. Matt DeBlouw put Wichita ahead 2-1 at 11:42, and Alex Krushelnyski’s empty-net goal at 19:13 put the game away for the Thunder.
Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes. The Stingrays took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Patrict Gaul at 8:37 of the second period.
Thunder goalie Drew Owsley made 32 saves.
Wichita
0
0
3
—
3
South Carolina
0
1
0
—
1
First period – No Scoring. Penalties-Trecapelli Wic (roughing), 6:47; Gaul SC (roughing), 6:47; Vanier Wic (hooking), 11:18.
Second period –1, SC, Gaul 1 (Flick, Perrier), 8:37. Penalties-DeBlouw Wic (roughing), 9:23.
Third period – 2, Wichita, Loiseau 1 (Marcotte, Rodewald), 4:21. 3, Wichita, DeBlouw 2 (Gagne, Krushelnyski), 11:42. 4, Wichita, Krushelnyski 2 (Rumble, Loiseau), 19:13 (EN). Penalties-Epp SC (slashing ), 13:34; Trecapelli Wic (roughing), 15:58; Perrier SC (roughing), 15:58.
Shots – Wichita 14-2-13-29. SC 11-15-7-33. Power plays – Wichita 0-2; SC 0-2. Goalies – Wichita, Owsley 33 shots-32 saves. SC, Carlson 28-26. A – 1,896.
