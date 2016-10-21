Thunder shuts down Mavericks, wins 4-1

The Thunder beat the Missouri Mavericks 4-1 on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena, killing eight Missouri power plays and scoring a shorthanded goal on the way to its first win of the season.
Wichita goalie Scott Greenham made 39 saves, with Missouri’s only goal, by Darren Nowick, coming in the game’s opening minutes.
Thunder defenseman Chris Rumble, who joined the team Tuesday, scored the Thunder’s first goal at 16:09 in the waning seconds of a power play, with assists from Jake Rodewald and James Melindy.
Vincent Arseneau gave Wichita a 2-1 lead with a goal 34 seconds into the second period, and Rodewald made it 3-1 with a goal just two minutes later.
The lead remained two goals until Matt DeBlouw got a shorthanded goal at 3:10 of the third, one minute after Landon Oslanski had been sent off for boarding.
The Thunder plays at South Carolina on Tuesday, the first of four road games next week.
Missouri
1
0
0
—
1
Wichita
1
2
1
—
4
First Period – 1, Missouri, Nowick 1 (Aneloski, Sergeev), 5:33. 2, Wichita, Rumble 1 (Rodewald, Melindy), 16:09 (PP). Penalties-Elbrecht Mo (fighting - major), 13:15; Lowe Wic (fighting - major), 13:15; Fox Mo (tripping), 14:23; Grant Wic (tripping), 16:19; Rumble Wic (delay of game), 16:57; served by Lofquist Mo (bench - too many men), 18:19; DeBlouw Wic (hooking), 18:45.
Second Period – 3, Wichita, Arseneau 1 (Erkamps), 0:34 (SH). 4, Wichita, Rodewald 2 (Krushelnyski, Erkamps), 2:49. Penalties-Tatchell Wic (hooking), 3:48; Gagne Wic (slashing ), 6:06.
Third Period – 5, Wichita, DeBlouw 1 (Krushelnyski), 3:10 (SH). Penalties-Oslanski Wic (boarding), 2:10; Oslanski Wic (roughing), 9:28; Courtney Mo (slashing , roughing), 14:19; Grant Wic (spearing major, game misconduct - spearing), 14:19; Seckel Mo (hooking), 18:14; Rumble Wic (charging), 19:39.
Shots on Goal-Missouri 16-13-11-40. Wichita 13-14-6-33.
Power Plays -Missouri 0-8; Wichita 1-3.
Goalies–Missouri, McAdam 33 shots-29 saves. Wichita, Greenham 40 shots-39 saves.
A-5,007
