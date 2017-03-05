Force wins indoor football opener over Salina

Clarence Anderson scored three touchdown passes and quarterback Jake Medlock threw four scoring passes in the Wichita Force’s 55-43 victory at Salina on Sunday in a Champions Indoor Football league opener.
Medlock completed 16 of 22 passes for 186 yards.
Anderson’s 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter gave Wichita a cushion against Salina.
Running back Tyler Batts scored Wichita’s first two touchdowns and carried 19 times for 56 yards.
The Force plays its home opener on Saturday against the Dodge City Law in a 7 p.m. game at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita
14
15
12
14
—
55
Salina
7
10
13
13
—
43
W—Batts 9 run (Pray kick), 10:30
S—Smith 41 pass from Floyd (O’Brien kick), 9:03
W—Batts 15 run (Pray kick), 7:18
S—O’Brien 14 field goal, 11:10
W—Cl.Anderson 8 pass from Medlock (Cl.Anderson run), 7:39
S—Smith 2 run (O’Brien kick), 3:41
W—Soft 12 pass from Medlock (Pray kick), 0:09
S—Brooks 3 run (pass failed), 12:50
W—Cl.Anderson 5 pass from Medlock (kick failed), 7:37
S—Cameron 24 pass from Floyd (O’Brien kick), 5:46
W—Batts 3 pass form Medlock (kick failed), 5:12
W—Ch.Anderson 32 pass from Medlock (Pray kick), 14:11
S—Dobard 11 pass from Floyd (O’Brien kick), 10:30
W—Cl.Anderson 4 run (Pray kick), 1:56
S—Floyd 1 run (pass failed), 0:47’
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Wichita, Batts 19-56, Medlock 9-17, Cl.Anderson 3-13, Favor 1-9. Salina, Floyd 12-5, Brooks 5-11, Smith 4-9, Miles 2-4, Racette 1-5.
PASSING: Wichita, Medlock 16-22-0-186, Favor 1-2-0-(-5). Salina, Floyd 8-15-1-126.
RECEIVING: Wichita, Soft 6-63, Cl.Anderson 4-47, Ch.Anderson 2-51, Morrow 2-18, Batts 2-(-2), Daniels 1-4. Salina, Cameron 2-45, Gianesin 2-7, Smith 1-41, Brooks 1-14, Dobard 1-11, Miles 1-8.
