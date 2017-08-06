Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

NBC Baseball

Neither rain, nor late hour, nor younger opponents will deter the Kansas Stars

By Jeffrey Lutz

The Wichita Eagle

August 06, 2017 7:20 AM

A game between the only two undefeated teams in the National Baseball Congress World Series was nearly toppled by the conditions and the clock.

A 70-minute rain delay, combined with two rain delays in the afternoon semifinal, pushed the final pitch of the Kansas Stars’ 8-4 win over Cheney to 3:15 Sunday morning at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The Stars, a team of former major-league players who debuted in the tournament last season, won’t get much rest with a 7 p.m. Sunday start against Everett for the championship. The Stars beat Everett 10-1 last Monday.

The Stars scored eight runs in the sixth inning. Brandon Inge drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run double. Chipper Jones added an RBI single.

The Stars have outscored their last four opponents 37-8 after a narrow victory over the Colorado Cyclones in the first pool-play game.

