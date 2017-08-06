Neither rain, nor late hour, nor younger opponents will deter the Kansas Stars

A game between the only two undefeated teams in the National Baseball Congress World Series was nearly toppled by the conditions and the clock.
A 70-minute rain delay, combined with two rain delays in the afternoon semifinal, pushed the final pitch of the Kansas Stars’ 8-4 win over Cheney to 3:15 Sunday morning at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
The Stars, a team of former major-league players who debuted in the tournament last season, won’t get much rest with a 7 p.m. Sunday start against Everett for the championship. The Stars beat Everett 10-1 last Monday.
The Stars scored eight runs in the sixth inning. Brandon Inge drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run double. Chipper Jones added an RBI single.
The Stars have outscored their last four opponents 37-8 after a narrow victory over the Colorado Cyclones in the first pool-play game.
Comments