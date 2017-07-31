World Series star David Ross dances into NBC World Series

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Kansas Stars make their debut at the 2017 NBC Tournament Pause 1:17 Kansas Stars make their debut at the 2017 NBC Tournament 1:30 Roger Clemens pitches in the NBC Tournament 1:26 Kansas Stars talk after victory over Liberal 1:54 Fans get a chance to meet baseball legends 0:45 Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson coaches NBC Tournament team in Wichita 2:06 Former big leaguers talks about playing in NBC tourney 1:20 NBC players and fans excited to see former MLB players 4:53 Liberal bat boy Kaiser Carlile remembered a year after his tragic death 2:37 VIDEO: Liberal team wins Most Inspirational Player Award Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email David Ross won two World Series during a 15 year baseball career, including last year’s Series with the Chicago Cubs. Ross announced his retirement after last year’s season and performed on the television show “Dancing With the Stars.” Ross is in Wichita this week playing with the Kansas Stars in the NBC Tournament. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

David Ross won two World Series during a 15 year baseball career, including last year’s Series with the Chicago Cubs. Ross announced his retirement after last year’s season and performed on the television show “Dancing With the Stars.” Ross is in Wichita this week playing with the Kansas Stars in the NBC Tournament. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com