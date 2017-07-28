Kansas Stars pitcher Roy Halladay has been in Wichita before

Roy Halladay spent much of this week in Cooperstown, N.Y., helping coach his son’s summer baseball team, before flying to Wichita to join the Kansas Stars at the NBC World Series. The next time he visits the site of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it might be in a more official capacity.
The journey toward the Hall of Fame, for which the 40-year-old Halladay becomes eligible in 2018, nearly began in Wichita. Halladay was recruited by Wichita State but committed to Arizona before signing with the Toronto Blue Jays as a first-round pick in 1995.
“I ended up committing to Arizona and I regretted it,” Halladay said. “Every day I regretted it, because the program at Wichita State was so much better. But like a stupid kid, I saw the big campus (at Arizona) and the flashy stuff and the girls.”
Halladay had a 203-105 record and won two Cy Young Awards in a 16-year career spent with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. He finally gets a chance to pitch in Wichita for the Stars, who debut in the National Baseball Congress World Series on Saturday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium when championship week begins.
The Stars are playing at the NBC for the second time. The team was a hit last summer, drawing large crowds and reaching the semifinals before being eliminated by the Hays Larks in 17 innings. Halladay’s pitching teammates include Jake Peavy, Roy Oswalt, Ben Sheets Joe Nathan. Former Braves standout Chipper Jones, who hit 468 home runs in his 19-year career, will join the Stars for Wednesday’s game.
Halladay isn’t sure when he’ll pitch, but he’s thankful for the chance four years after his career ended due to a back injury at 36. Two years earlier, Halladay went 19-6 for Philadelphia and finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting.
“There’s something about just being able to kind of test yourself,” Halladay said. “I had a lot of questions about … I don’t know. I think, had I had the time to have the surgery and get back to pitch, I always wondered what I had left. This isn’t going to prove it by any means. If anything, I think it’ll prove that I need to stay (retired).”
Halladay became one of baseball’s best pitchers in 2002, when he won 19 games for the Blue Jays with a 2.91 ERA. He won his first Cy Young Award the following season and thrived after missing parts of the next two seasons with injuries.
Halladay finished in the top five in Cy Young voting every year from 2006-11, including his second win in 2010 with the Phillies. He had two top-10 MVP finishes and led the league in complete games five times and innings pitched twice.
His career peaked with a no-hitter in the National League Division Series against Cincinnati in 2010. It was Halladay’s first career postseason start and the second no-hitter in playoff history, joining Don Larsen’s World Series perfect game in 1956.
“It was nice to hear (that I was the best) but I never gave it much thought, honestly,” Halladay said. “People would talk about it and I felt like, compared to other pitchers I knew, I felt like I had outworked them and I had prepared as much as I could. To decide that you’re the best, that’s pretty hard to do for anybody.”
It took nearly two decades for Halladay to build a Hall of Fame resume, but not long for his talent to be recognized. Brent Kemnitz, the WSU pitching coach from 1978-2016, kept Halladay’s camp report pinned up in the locker room for years and told future campers about the Cy Young winner who strolled through in the early 1990s.
“I would love to say that I cleaned him up and I fixed him and the rest is history,” Kemnitz said. “But he was pretty much where he needed to be, or at least headed in the right direction, because I didn’t mess with anything. I guess the plus is I didn’t mess him up.”
Halladay’s baseball story might end with a Hall of Fame induction. More immediate is the chance to pitch just a few years after he was told he couldn’t anymore. At least not at the highest level.
“When I walked into the doctor’s office and they told me what was going on and how bad it was, I thought it was a joke,” Halladay said. “It caught me off guard. I knew (retiring) was the right thing to do, but it’s definitely tough.”
NBC World Series
Saturday’s Games
- Colorado Sox vs. San Diego Force, 1:30 p.m.
- Everett (Wash.) Merchants vs. Liberal Bee Jays, 4 p.m.
- Colorado Cyclones vs. Kansas Stars, 7 p.m.
- Santa Barbara (Calif.) Foresters vs. Derby Twins, 9:30 p.m.
