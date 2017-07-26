Diamond Dawgs in familiar position at NBC World Series

It was a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when Cheney Diamond Dawgs left fielder Tresten Kennard caught a fly ball and fired a strike to catcher Andrew Miller.
Kennard had already turned in a quality night at the plate – 4 RBIs, including a 3-run homer in the first – but his throw home to catch Alan Hooker trying to score in the bottom of the ninth killed the WestChase Express’ rally and was Kennard’s highlight of his NBC World Series experience so far.
“I think the throw was a lot better,” Kennard said. “I didn’t think I was going to get him, but the ball got there faster than I thought it would.”
Cheney wrapped up the long, sloppy game on the next at-bat, and the 12-9 win lifted them to the top of the Pool B standings with a 2-0 record entering the final day of pool play. A win Thursday against the Jasper Reds (1-1) would send Cheney to the semifinals with a chance to reach championship week.
The resumé so far looks pretty good on paper for the Sunflower Collegiate League team. Cheney needed only five innings to force the mercy rule in Sunday’s 10-0 win over Fresno, then pounded out seven runs in the first two innings of the 12-9 win late Tuesday.
But a closer look at the box scores had manager Pat Hon shaking his head as he considered his team’s chances of advancing into championship week.
It may be difficult for a manager to complain about offensive production when his team has 22 runs on 18 hits through its first two games, but Hon said 16 runners left on base in 14 innings isn’t a good sign.
“You can ask my players. I’m dissatisfied a lot,” he said. “That was an ugly baseball game. Luckily we scored some early and just kind of held on there.”
Technically this is the first NBC World Series for the Cheney Diamond Dawgs, though Hon and many of the players are no strangers to the tournament. They’ve played as the Valley Center Diamond Dawgs in previous years before changing towns and moving to the Sunflower Collegiate League this summer.
While the name and league may be different, the approach is still the same.
“This is kind of what we expected to do,” Hon said. “We won the first week last year. A lot of these guys are back.”
Kennard entered Wednesday’s play leading the NBC World Series with eight RBIs. He’s 4 for 7 with two extra-base hits and tops a strong lineup that includes Wichita State’s Travis Young and Hutchinson Community College’s Wyatt Divis, who hit a 3-run homer Tuesday night.
“What we’re doing right here is not a surprise to any of us. We’re a good club,” Kennard said. “We know that not a lot of people are going to beat us when we swing the bat. A lot of good stuff happens when we swing the bat, and that’s what we’ve done the last two games.”
Cheney (2-0) and Jasper (1-1) will wrap up pool play in the Thursday’s final game with first pitch scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
Jasper is led by shortstop Brian Grove, an Iowa Western Community College product who will play at Emporia State next year. Through two NBC games he’s 5 for 8 with two RBIs.
Moving on – The Austin Shockers beat the Valley Center Mud Daubers 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon and won Pool A with a 3-0 record, earning one of four spots in Friday night’s semifinals. The winners of Friday’s two games get spots in championship week.
The Mulvane Patriots (3-0) won Pool C with an 8-0 victory over Round Rock on Wednesday night, clinching their spot Friday night.
NBC World Series
Thursday’s Games
- Fresno vs. Westchase (Texas), 1:30 p.m.
- Dallas vs. Hattiesburg (Miss)., 4 p.m.
- Inland Empire (Calif.) vs. Great Bend, 7 p.m.
- Jasper (Ind.) vs. Cheney, 9:30 p.m.
.
Comments