Mulvane Patriots find fast success at NBC World Series

The Mulvane Patriots have a perfect record in the National Baseball Congress World Series. Just add it to the list of things that didn’t exist a year ago.
The Patriots, playing as a first-year team in the upstart Sunflower League, won Saturday’s opener at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium 6-5 over the Fort Collins (Colo.) Bandits. Their first year has hardly come with growing pains. They won the Sunflower League and take a flawless NBC winning percentage into their Monday game at 7 p.m. against 316 Elite.
Board members Larry Gerwick, Kevin Cardwell and Tom Fagan were instrumental in the team’s commencement and in the hiring of manager Gus Strunk, who built a team that finished 27-8 in league play.
“They called me and presented the idea of maybe bringing a team down there,” Strunk said. “Larry Gerwick, his son Chad, coached the (El Dorado) Broncos, so he’s been around this summer baseball stuff for quite a while. He just kind of wanted to stay a part of it, so he got on board down there in Mulvane.”
Strunk, a Mulvane High graduate and an assistant coach at Butler Community College, stocked the Patriots with collegiate players from the midwest, using his own past connections with the Broncos as a recruiting tool.
Strunk’s early expectations were fulfilled as they finished second in the league in runs scored and runs allowed.
“I coached the Broncos last summer, so I got a couple of those kids to come back, and they brought a couple new faces,” Strunk said. “I brought a couple of Butler guys, so I was pretty confident in what we were going to put on the field. You never know how kids are going to react in the summer, because it is their vacation, but these kids really sold out.
“They made me look a lot smarter than I am.”
Mulvane’s depth has, so far, outlasted a rare bout with misfortune. Tyler Smith, the Patriots’ top hitter, was injured in an outfield collision last month and forced to miss the rest of the summer.
In 23 games, Smith hit 10 home runs with 30 RBIs and a .423 batting average. He is essentially irreplaceable – he’s the only player with more than two home runs – but Mulvane has survived with balance. The Patriots hit .332 as a team and Channing Williams has 25 of their 105 stolen bases.
“In baseball it happens every year,” Strunk said. “Someone is going to go down and it’s just on to the next one. So far our guys have responded to it. If someone else has needed to step up, I think we’ve responded to it. When something like that happens, you kind of lose your identity and we kind of did for a couple weeks, we kind of went through a tough patch.
“But we came up a different identity and we’re rallying around that.”
Mulvane’s debut win in the World Series was the culmination of a year of effort from a lot of people. Their work is being realized as the Patriots, with personnel from staples of the NBC like the Broncos, aim to become a recognizable entity.
“The board of the team and all the host families have made this really easy,” Strunk said. “The town gets behind it and on top of that it’s just the players playing hard.”
NBC World Series
Monday’s Games
- Fort Collins (Colo.) vs. Round Rock (Texas), 1:30 p.m.
- Sterling (Colo.) vs. Valley Center, 4 p.m.
- 316 Elite vs. Mulvane, 7 p.m.
- Austin vs. Northwest Boom (Ariz.), 9:30 p.m.
