NBC Baseball

April 24, 2017 11:47 AM

NBC World Series sets dates for MLB alumni team’s games

Eagle staff

The Kansas Stars baseball team made up of major-league alumni will begin games in the 2017 National Baseball Congress World Series on July 29 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The NBC announced the dates of the Stars’ games via Twitter on Monday morning.

The Stars, led in its first year in 2016 by players such as Tim Hudson, Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt, will also play on July 31 and Aug. 2. Should the team advance out of pool play, it would likely play Aug. 4. The semifinals are Aug. 5 and the championship Aug. 6.

The Stars lost in the semifinals last summer to the Hays Larks, 9-6 in 17 innings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Roger Clemens pitches in the NBC Tournament

Roger Clemens pitches in the NBC Tournament 1:30

Roger Clemens pitches in the NBC Tournament
Fans get a chance to meet baseball legends 1:54

Fans get a chance to meet baseball legends
Kansas Stars talk after victory over Liberal 1:26

Kansas Stars talk after victory over Liberal

View More Video

Sports Videos