NBC World Series sets dates for MLB alumni team’s games

The Kansas Stars baseball team made up of major-league alumni will begin games in the 2017 National Baseball Congress World Series on July 29 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
The NBC announced the dates of the Stars’ games via Twitter on Monday morning.
The Stars, led in its first year in 2016 by players such as Tim Hudson, Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt, will also play on July 31 and Aug. 2. Should the team advance out of pool play, it would likely play Aug. 4. The semifinals are Aug. 5 and the championship Aug. 6.
The Stars lost in the semifinals last summer to the Hays Larks, 9-6 in 17 innings.
