FC Wichita opens third season

FC Wichita’s third outdoor soccer season begins Wednesday night with the club’s second appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Azteca FC, a club team from Denver, is FC Wichita’s opponent at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stryker Complex, 29th and Greenwich Road.
The U.S. Open Cup brings together soccer teams from all levels. FC Wichita is one of 18 National Premier Soccer League clubs in the 99-team tournament.
FC Wichita made its first U.S. Open Cup appearance last season, falling to the Des Moines Menace 2-1.
“Our first goal is to be invited every year,” FC Wichita general manager Larry Inlow said. “Now it’s time to shift our attention to advancing beyond the first round.”
The club’s NPSL opener is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Little Rock Rangers at Stryker.
Azteca FC
at FC Wichita
- What: First round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Stryker Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich Road
Comments