Watch 10-year-old from Wichita drain a three to win money from his NBA idol

Watch Wichita kid sink a three to win $200 from his NBA hero A local boy wearing a Buddy Hield jersey sinks a three-pointer to win $200 from his idol at the Buddy Hield camp hosted at Sports Forum in Wichita on Monday and Tuesday. (June 11, 2018) Taylor Eldridge ×

SHARE COPY LINK A local boy wearing a Buddy Hield jersey sinks a three-pointer to win $200 from his idol at the Buddy Hield camp hosted at Sports Forum in Wichita on Monday and Tuesday. (June 11, 2018) Taylor Eldridge