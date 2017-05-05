Volunteers help Sunday’s half marathon stay on course

Close to 2,000 runners are expected to participate in the Prairie Fire half marathon on Sunday, which means the 600-or-so volunteers on hand will be busy throughout the race.
They will line the course from starting line to finish line, hand out water, guide runners, serve food, set up and tear down.
Some may not notice or appreciate the army of unpaid helpers or their contributions, but they are a vital part of any successful race.
“We definitely couldn’t put on a race of this magnitude without them,” said Carson McAfee, events and volunteer coordinator for the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. “They’re huge. We only have about six full-time people on our staff. We couldn’t do anything like this without volunteers. They are a key factor for us. They help us thrive.”
Wichita runner Lacey Hansen, an employee of the half marathon who will run as a pacer on Sunday, thinks volunteers are the lifeblood of any race. Take them away and you also strip away amenities and atmosphere.
For that reason, Hansen long ago decided to thank as many volunteers as she could after each race she took part in.
“They are the unsung heroes of any race. It can’t happen without them,” Hansen said. “They don’t get paid, but they are there with a smile. It just amazes me how many people are willing to volunteer and get zero credit for it.
“You could have all the sponsorship money in the world, but if you don’t have good volunteers it doesn’t matter.”
Attracting volunteers has never been a problem for Prairie Fire and its races. McAfee said 1,160 people volunteered for the full marathon last fall and more than half that amount will be on the 13.1-mile course that winds through downtown Sunday.
Many of them registered as volunteers weeks or months ago out of habit.
“We have a good system in place and a good report with local businesses and schools,” McAfee said. “A lot of them send 40 or 50 people and they do a great job.”
South High cross country coach Betsey Goering has taken a group of close to 50 students to Prairie Fire marathons and half marathons for as long as she can remember.
Volunteering makes for a long day for she and her students, but it’s always a rewarding experience.
“I love seeing the kids realize that these races are for everybody,” Goering said. “They see runners of every shape, every size, every ability level. It shows them that running can truly be a lifelong thing for them.”
It also helps South runners in the short term. Goering says Prairie Fire donates money to the school’s track and cross country teams that “helps us out big time.”
South volunteers have truly embraced the experience in previous years, occasionally dressing alike and waving school flags.
Runners and race organizers love that kind of energy and support. It’s become a stop at the Prairie Fire marathons.
“It’s a huge deal,” Hansen said. “All these runners have spent a lot of time and money to prepare for this. If you don’t have those volunteers out on the course it’s just a waste. They are critical to any race.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Prairie Fire half marathon
- When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday
- Where: Start/finish line at Waterwalk in front of Hyatt; course runs through Riverside and Sim park areas
