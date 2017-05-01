Nico Hernandez to fight at Hartman Arena in June

Nico Hernandez’s second professional boxing match will also be a home game.
Hernandez, the Olympic bronze medalist, will take on Mexican boxer Jose Rodriquez (2-0, both knockouts) in a six-round flyweight bout June 17 at Park City’s Hartman Arena.
CBS Sports Network is scheduled to televise the bout and some undercard bouts beginning at 9 p.m.
Hernandez is 1-0 after defeating Patrick Gutierrez in the fourth round on March 25 at Kansas Star Casino in front of an announced 3,200 fans.
“Gutierrez was the perfect opponent for Nico’s pro debut,” said promoter John Andersen. “He was tough, but now it’s time to step it up a little against a 2-0 opponent with two knockouts.”
Tickets go on sale Wednesday in a pre-sale, then to everyone on Friday. Tickets range from $20 to $175 at ticketmaster.com or the Hartman Arena ticket office.
