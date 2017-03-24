What to expect from Nico Hernandez’s professional debut

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town Pause

2:53 Family Promise organization helps homeless families get back on their feet

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

2:16 Bloodhound can help police find missing people

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line

5:38 Bruce Weber after NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati