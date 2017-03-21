Nico Hernandez forced back to humble beginnings before first professional fight

When the Northside Boxing Academy, where Nico Hernandez trained to become an Olympic bronze medalist, burned down in November, Hernandez was left without a home training facility.
Plans to rebuild the gym are expected to begin by the end of this month, but that has forced Hernandez to get creative with his training in preparation for his professional debut. Hernandez will headline a card on Saturday night at Kansas Star Arena in a six-round, flyweight bout against Patrick Gutierrez (0-2) of Las Vegas.
Now the majority of his training comes from home, where his father, Lewis, has transformed a bedroom into a miniature gym complete with a full-length mirror for shadowboxing and a custom-made platform for speed bag workouts.
“It kind of reminds me of the struggle of when we first started and where we were at before,” Nico Hernandez said. “It gives me a little more motivation. Right now we don’t have nothing, so now it’s time to go out there and change that. The more I win, the more I fight, and the more I can have.”
It’s not ideal, but Nico and Lewis both say they are confident it hasn’t affected their training negatively. It’s just made things different.
“What we have in that room is fine for some things, but you’ve got to have a boxing ring,” Lewis said. “It’s an inconvenience, but we’ve made it work. As a parent, you always want your kid to have the best. And you always want to train the best as an athlete. We’ve kind of jumped around, but I believe we did enough to get the job done.”
Another difference Nico has had to train differently for has been the length of the scheduled fight, which is six rounds — three more than on the amateur circuit.
Strength and conditioning coach Kenny Pedigo has increased his running in the last month, from three miles a day to between four and five.
“It’s almost like he’s back in cross country again,” Lewis joked of Nico’s former running days at North High.
Otherwise, Hernandez said he feels like he has prepared for this fight the same way he has for any other fight in his career. There’s no online footage of Gutierrez, so Hernandez has focused on the things that make him a good fighter and worried less about trying to pinpoint his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. He will also have to shed about five pounds before Friday afternoon’s weigh-in, which he is used to doing.
There are still some nerves in play, but more than anything, Hernandez said he is excited for Saturday night.
“There is some pressure because I finally get to fight in front of everybody,” Hernandez said. “But I’ve been wanting to do that. This is something I’ve always wanted to do and now the time is finally here.”
Taylor Eldridge: 316-268-6270, @vkeldridge
