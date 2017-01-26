Melvin Guillard takes on Chidi Njokuani in Kansas Star Bellator card

Bellator MMA returns to Mulvane’s Kansas Star Arena on Friday night with a card that features a main event of 175-pounders Melvin Guillard and Chidi Njokuani.
Derby’s David “Caveman” Rickels is also on the card, scheduled to face Aaron Derrow in a lightweight bout.
Guillard, 33, has been in 50 professional fights and is 32-16-2. Njokuani has won seven straight bouts and is 16-4.
A middleweight bout features two undefeated fighters, Chris Harris (7-0) and Jordan Young (5-0).
Tickets start at $24. The card will be televised beginning at 8 p.m. on Spike.
