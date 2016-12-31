Ten sports questions in Kansas for 2017

A St. Louis sweep?
Wichita State’s men’s basketball team may need to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to guarantee a return to a sixth straight NCAA Tournament. The Shockers went 10-3 in their non-conference schedule, but that might not be enough. Depending on the MVC to boost an NCAA resume is difficult.
Double-A all the way?
With a new downtown baseball stadium on the horizon — the state has to sign off on use of STAR bonds for the project to replace Lawrence-Dumont — 2017 would seem to be the year when city officials make a push to land a minor-league team that’s affiliated with a major-league club. One franchise that may be available is the Padres’ Double-A team, now located in San Antonio but looking to move if that city lands a Triple-A team.
Bill’s best yet to come?
Kansas State football fans celebrated and prognosticated after Wednesday’s Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M. The Wildcats finished 9-4 in Jesse Ertz’s first season as the full-time starter, and Ertz and so many more players return for what should be a top-three or top-four Big 12 team next fall. Would that be a good final chapter for Bill Snyder’s career at age 78?
Do or die for Todd Butler?
It’ll be the fourth year of Shocker baseball under Butler, and the results so far have been middling: 78-98, including a program-record 37 losses in 2016. No NCAA Tournament appearances and a 4-6 record in the Valley Tournament. Butler’s contract goes through the 2020 season.
Jumbling in the Jayhawk?
Under pressure from a group of community colleges that threatened to leave, the Jayhawk Conference in 2016 lifted restrictions on out-of-state scholarships. That takes effect in 2017 and could cause some less-funded and less-successful schools to move down from Division I to II, where budgets are tighter. It could also mean a difference in the number of Kansas high school players recruited — or whether they’re recruited as projected starters or roster fillers.
Saving for WSU football tickets?
Wichita State president John Bardo has said he’ll wait to see what develops in conference affiliations before he’ll decide about a return of Shocker football. Once the Big 12 decided last fall to stay at 10 schools, stopping dominoes from falling, no major changes are imminent. But that doesn’t mean some shifting can’t happen or another league can take a look at a football-less WSU.
13 straight titles a given for KU?
Don’t ever — or at least since 2005 — pick against Kansas in the Big 12 basketball race. But Bob Huggins’ West Virginia team looks dangerous, winning by 17 points at Oklahoma State on Friday. Don’t forget Baylor, either. The Jayhawks are the logical pick, but it could be a fun two months.
Who’s new at Newman?
The Jets haven’t had to name a new men’s basketball coach since Mark Potter revived the program in 1998. After 19 seasons, he’ll step down for health reasons in March. Athletic director Vic Trilli has to hire someone capable of keeping Newman solidly on the NCAA Division II landscape.
Will the Thunder make noise?
The belief that becoming an affiliated ECHL team would lead to greater success hasn’t been realized yet by the Thunder hockey team. With the 27-team league’s third-worst scoring offense, Wichita (now Ottawa’s second-level farm team) goes into 2017 looking for goal scorers under first-year coach Malcolm Cameron.
Is it in the Stars?
The Kansas Stars major-league alumni team left the 2016 National Baseball Congress World Series feeling pretty good about a return in 2017 and saying many more (presumably big-name) players want to participate. Can the Stars regroup with some bigger bats and deeper pitching and reach the championship?
