Other Sports

November 27, 2016 7:14 PM

Nico Hernandez says December pro debut called off

Eagle staff

Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez of Wichita said Sunday night that his Dec. 10 professional boxing debut has been canceled.

In a Facebook post, Hernandez wrote that his representatives and the promoter of the Dec. 10 card in Omaha “couldn’t come to proper terms so I will not be fighting December 10th.”

Hernandez also wrote that he hopes to fight in Kansas in January.

Hernandez, 20, won bronze in the light-flyweight division of the Olympic boxing tournament in August at Rio de Janeiro.

Related content

Other Sports

Comments

Videos

Gameplay footage from "NHL '17"

View more video

Sports Videos