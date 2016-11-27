Nico Hernandez says December pro debut called off

Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez of Wichita said Sunday night that his Dec. 10 professional boxing debut has been canceled.
In a Facebook post, Hernandez wrote that his representatives and the promoter of the Dec. 10 card in Omaha “couldn’t come to proper terms so I will not be fighting December 10th.”
Hernandez also wrote that he hopes to fight in Kansas in January.
Hernandez, 20, won bronze in the light-flyweight division of the Olympic boxing tournament in August at Rio de Janeiro.
Comments