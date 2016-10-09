More state records fall at Prairie Fire Marathon

Chilly temperatures early Sunday morning made for ideal racing conditions for the Prairie Fire Marathon events and the top runners capitalized.
The state records for distance running underwent a makeover, as the Prairie Fire races produced some of the fastest times Kansas has seen — highlighted by the men’s marathon shattering the state record.
Robert Gitutu, a 33-year-old who trains in Morristown, N.J., won the men’s marathon in 2 hours, 24 minutes, 46 seconds. But it was his training partner, Svetlana Pretot, who came away with the most impressive performance by winning the women’s division in 2:50:34.
It was the third-fastest time in Kansas history, but the more impressive feat was Pretot did it as a 45-year-old. The previous record for the 45-49 age division was 3:09:56 — Pretot shattered it by nearly 20 minutes.
“It was good,” Pretot said. “The course was good. It was perfect.”
The state’s half-marathon record also fell. Hilary Too, from the same training group as Gitutu and Pretot, set the men’s record with his winning time of 1:03:28, sprinting past Job Mekubo, who finished second in 1:03:34, while they were crossing the final bridge.
Both times beat the state record previously held by Joe Moore (1:04:09).
“I’m happy to break the record,” Too said. “I thought I raced well. It was very nice.”
Former Wichita State All-American Tonya Nero returned to Wichita to win her second Prairie Fire half marathon after winning her first in 2011.
Nero said she has continued to train professionally, although injuries have slowed her down so far this season. Her winning time of 1:17:39 was the fastest of 2016 for her, keeping a 5:56 mile pace throughout the 13.1-mile race.
“I’ve been struggling since I got done at WSU,” Nero said. “I was really trying to keep a 6-minute pace, so I was happy that I could keep that up for the whole race.”
In the 5-kilometer race, Asher Fusco won the men’s race in 15:51, while Cindy Blakely-Cameron defended her title in the women’s race with a winning time of 19:43.
Connor Hawkins, a recent graduate from Andover and a freshman majoring in athletic training at the University of Kansas, returned to his hometown for his first marathon and surprised himself with a lifetime-best time of 2:35:34 — the second-fastest time in Kansas history by an 18-year-old.
Hawkins said he had been training for a marathon for the last few months, but never thought he could ever sustain a sub-6-minute mile for 26.2 miles. Hawkins kept a 5:57 pace to finish fourth.
“It was just mind-blowing,” Hawkins said. “I kept telling myself I was going to run at a 6:30 pace and hope someone can push me. I would give a lot of credit to the bike guide out on the course. His name was Colby. He kept telling me to push it and I basically ran by myself for 26 miles, so I don’t think I could have done it without him.”
Hawkins said he was disappointed how injuries stacked up during his cross country career, so he decided to not go out for track during the spring of his senior year. He also choose not to run competitively in college, rather becoming his own coach in a way.
“I really did not have a significant high school career at all,” Hawkins said. “I had the mindest in high school that I was a miler, but now I found out I’m more of a true distance runner. I started to notice I could put in 100-mile weeks and still stay healthy. That’s when I started to figure things out.”
Hawkins said since his discovery, he has fallen back in love with running and hopes to even increase his distances in the future — perhaps testing his endurance out in an ultra-marathon some day.
But for now, he’s just happy he’s found out who he is as a runner.
“I could have never imagined this last year,” Hawkins said. “But I’m so glad that I did this. I’m really starting to enjoy the higher distances now that I’ve realized who I am.”
MEN
Marathon
Overall—1. Robert Gititu, Morristown, N.J., 2:24:46; 2. Josh Baden, Lawrence, 2:25:42; 3. Richard Chelimo, Toledo, Ohio, 2:34:46; Age-graded masters—Jeff DeGarmo, 61, Valley Center, 3:30:32; 1-19—Noah Barajas, Kansas City, Mo., 4:14:48; 20-24—Luis Chavez, Alva, Okla., 2:39:59; 25-29—Derek Emmert, Maize, 2:59:12; 30-34—Jason Parr, Maize, 2:52:54; 35-39—Scott Coiner, Wichita, 3:09:32; 40-44—Barry Fischer, Worthington, Minn., 3:05:47; 45-49—Jack Angell, Tonganoxie, 3:02:44; 50-54—Scott Riley, Wichita, 3:20:16; 55-59—Dean Tuinstra, Wichita, 3:29:30; 60-64—Jeff DeGarmo, Valley Center, 3:30:32; 65-69—Tom Snook, Cheney, 3:52:23; 70-74—Jack Redmond, Camarillo, Calif., 4:42:56.
Half marathon
Overall—1. Hilary Too, Morristown, N.J., 1:03:28; 2. Job Mekubo, Grand Prairie, Texas, 1:03:34; 3. Peter Chebii, Wichita, 1:06:03: Age-graded masters—Kent Bradford, 61, Wichita, 1:33:27; 1-15—Quinton Goff, Ponca City, Okla., 1:57:31; 16-19—Tyler Deviney, Attica, 1:28:40; 20-24—Drew Johnson, Topeka, 1:42:25; 25-29—William Parker, Lawrence, 1:18:35; 30-34—Scooter Cichon, Pittsburg, 1:16:09; 35-39—Andrew Bird, Wichita, 1:18:51; 40-44—Tim Davidson, Wichita, 1:25:21; 45-49—Curt Rierson, Wichita, 1:21:54; 50-54—Doug Karp, Wichita, 1:29:59; 55-59—Ken Honas, Wichita, 1:32:08; 60-64—Kent Bradford, Wichita, 1:33:27; 65-69—John Stalcup, Wellington, 1:50:58; 70-74—Paul Johnson, Arlington, Texas, 2:08:27; 80-98—Sam Logan, Winfield, 3:51:33.
5 kilometers
Overall—1. Asher Fusco, Long Island, N.Y., 15:51; 2. Mark Meyer, Wichita, 16:41; 3. Brandon Hurst, Tonkawa, Okla., 17:02. 1-12—Trevor Berends, Wichita, 19:08; 13-15—Carter Flinkman, Wichita, 21:21; 16-19—Jon Spurgeon, Wichita, 19:08; 20-24—Anthony White, Wichita, 18:32; 25-29—Alex Fink, Superior, Colo., 20:13; 30-34—Bryan Janzing, Wichita, 18:52; 35-39—Kelly Harris, Wichita, 21:39; 40-44—Robin Johnson, Wichita, 19:26; 45-49—Tony Kasten, Chanute, 21:27; 50-54—Chuck Hughes, Wichita, 23:20; 55-59—Frank Shoffner, Wichita, 23:07; 60-64—Andrew Hutton, Wichita, 21:24; 65-69—Doug Jenkins, Wichita, 27:00; 70-74—Gary Jarchow, Derby, 34:14; 75-79—Jim Christensen, Marion, 27:19. 80-98—David Arst, Wichita, 35:40.
WOMEN
Marathon
Overall—1. Svetlana Pretot, Morristown, N.J., 2:50:34; 2. Ann Marie Chappell, Saint Joseph, Mo., 2:51:12; 3. McKale Montgomery, Chandler, Arizona, 2:51:35; Age-graded masters—Svetlana Pretot, 45, Morristown, N.J., 2:50:34; 1-19—Emily Robertson, Bartlesville, Okla., 5:46:49; 20-24—Emily Stephens, Webb City, Mo., 4:12:08; 25-29—Dana Stumpff, Roeland Park, 3:15:55; 30-34—Penny Whelchel, Arkadelphia, Ark., 3:17:14; 35-39—Katie Kramer-Ochoa, Broken Arrow, Okla., 3:14:56; 40-44—Jennifer Strong, Edmond, Okla., 3:22:26; 45-49—Claudia Sucha, Omaha, Neb. 3:49:08; 50-54—Eve Vincent, Valley Center, 3:47:29; 55-59—Judy Lewis, Riverside, Calif., 4:21:14; 60-64—Domitillia Dos Santos, New York, 4:50:23.
Half marathon
Overall—1. Tonya Nero, Wichita, 1:17:39; 2. Kristen Brockhouse, Kansas City, Mo., 1:23:13; 3. Anastasia Diamond, Wichita, 1:27:17; Age-graded masters—Terri Cassel, 55, Tulsa, Okla., 1:33:56; 1-15—Emma Reeves, Choctaw, Okla., 2:08:50; 16-19—Alexis Shanes, Stillwater, Okla., 1:47:43; 20-24—Abigail Stevens, Wichita, 1:32:20; 25-29—Felicia Sawyers, Ponca City, Okla., 1:32:30; 30-34—Julie Thornton, Manhattan, 1:33:12; 35-39—Erin Hein, Benton, 1:41:58; 40-44—Kara McCluskey, Wichita, 1:33:49; 45-49—Jayna Bertholf, Winfield, 1:44:31; 50-54—Linda Lowell, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1:41:01; 55-59—Terri Cassel, Tulsa, Okla., 1:33:56; 60-64—Barbara Holzman, Wichita, 1:52:24; 65-69—Linda Kessinger, Edmond, Okla., 2:14:23; 70-74—Donna Jensen, Wichita, 2:28:50; 75-79—Gayla Hefley, Wichita, 2:52:33.
5 kilometers
Overall—1. Cindy Blakely-Cameron, Westwood, 19:43; 2. Kurill Brindle, Wichita, 21:47; 3. Elizabeth George, Rose Hill, 22:37; 1-12—Rebecca Tweedy, Norman, Okla., 23:21; 13-15—Anna Tweedy, Norman, Okla., 23:21; 16-19—Paige Sauer, Bartlesville, Okla., 26:46; 20-24—Sandra Castillo, Wichita, 24:50; 25-29—Priscila Torres, Wichita, 25:23; 30-34—Danielle Breault, Derby, 26:36; 35-39—Brenda Faulkender, Wichita, 26:33; 40-44—Jennifer Barlett, Cheney, 25:07; 45-49—Connie Arnold, Goddard, 22:57; 50-54—Donna Spoonemoore, Hillsboro, 24:02; 55-59—Lisa Marvin, Wichita, 26:05; 60-64—Lindy Wiens, Hillsboro, 28:28; 65-69—Doug Jenkins, Wichita, 27:00; 70-74—Sheryl Drevo, Goddard, 26:05.
