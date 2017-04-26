Special-needs goalie blocks shots, stereotypes on ice

With a loose puck in front of goalie Jason Praytor, it looked as if the team in the red sweaters was poised to score an important third-period goal.
During the scramble, a Coyotes player – the team in red – was left with a point-blank chance, which Praytor promptly blocked, along with a rebound shot before a Wild teammate cleared the puck out of the zone.
Minutes later, Praytor and his Wild teammates were celebrating a 9-5 victory Wednesday night in the adult recreation hockey league at the Wichita Ice Center. It was the final game of the final night of the winter season, which began in October and ended April 19.
As time ran out on the Coyotes, Praytor’s teammates congratulated him on the win – his first of the season – by mobbing him as if the team had won the Stanley Cup.
After all, it wasn’t just any rec league victory.
Everybody likes Jason.
Albert Sanchez, Wichita rec league hockey player
“Everybody likes Jason,” said Albert Sanchez of the Wild, who has been playing rec league hockey in Wichita for more than a decade. “When he first started, he didn’t stop much of anything, but he’s really improved.
“He keeps trying, keeps coming back. We really wanted to get this win for him.”
Learning the game
While playing goalie is a challenge at any level of hockey – those minding the net have to stay focused on their task while chaos develops in front of them – Praytor, 42, is a unique case.
Praytor, who was born with minimum brain damage, splits his time between a Multi Community Diversified Services house in McPherson and his parents’ place in Inman. Never one to sit around – he loves to ride horses and loves the rodeo – Praytor expressed an interest in playing in the league last year.
When one of the regular goalies had to pull out of the winter league, a spot opened up for Praytor. Since around Christmas, he has been in the league’s goalie rotation (in the Wednesday league, goalies rotate teams).
“Jason had been down to watch a couple times,” said Shane Brydges, the ice center’s hockey director. “When a spot opened up, we thought we’d give it a try.
“I wasn’t sure what would happen because he wasn’t an experienced goalie. Everyone has really taken to him, though.”
Several Wednesday night players who weren’t competing in the final game stayed to watch the Wild-Coyotes matchup and cheer on Praytor.
For most games, Praytor’s father, Jerry Praytor, makes the one-hour trek to Wichita. On the night of his first win, his mother, Donna Harvey Praytor, was also on hand.
“This is something new to us – we’re cowboys,” Jerry Praytor said. “It’s exciting to watch.
Every game, Jason gets better. He’s improved a lot.
Jerry Praytor, Jason’s father
“Every game, Jason gets better. He’s improved a lot.”
Praytor was seemingly as happy for his Wild teammates as they were for him.
“It was awesome,” Praytor said. “The only thing I can say is the guys did good, I did good, and the win’s great.
“I love hockey – it’s a good sport.”
A close community
While the Wednesday night teams are named after National Hockey League clubs, it’s about as far away from the bright lights of professional hockey as one can get.
Ice time isn’t free – it costs hundreds of dollars per player per season – and nobody’s highlights are going to end up on SportsCenter. At the rec league level, players compete for the love of the game, the camaraderie and the friendships.
“In Wednesday league, the skill levels vary,” said James Carpenter, a member of the Wild. “It’s to learn and have fun. Although, our team was really excited to get (Jason) a win before the end of the season.
“Jason made a few great saves to allow it to happen. This is the kind of stuff that makes hockey and the Wichita hockey community special.”
Fifteen minutes after the big win, numerous people were still coming up to Praytor to offer congratulations.
“Jason doesn’t know a stranger,” Jerry Praytor said. “He can’t go to Wal-Mart without everybody saying hello to him. He doesn’t have a reverse.”
After overhearing his father’s lighthearted description, Praytor shot back.
“Dad, zip it,” he said as his father chuckled.
Jason Praytor said he plans to play hockey again during a summer league in Wichita, compete in the Special Olympics later this year and participate in his rodeo events.
“He’s very independent,” his mother said. “Jason loves all sports and people.
“He’s always been a true blessing from God and has helped me in so many ways.”
Praytor said he plans to play in the summer league that starts in May.
I won’t ever give up ice hockey for anything.
Jason Praytor, goalie
“This is my life,” Praytor said. “I won’t ever give up ice hockey for anything.”
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments