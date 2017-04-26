Special-needs goalie blocks shots, stereotypes on ice

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:40 Goalie wins for himself, and his team Pause 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 2:55 Still on the road at 107 2:18 Wichita chosen to host 2021 NCAA Tournament 1:59 Paul McCartney coming to Wichita 0:45 Cindy Carnahan's vision for flowers in downtown Wichita 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 3:35 Free and low-cost medical equipment for those in need 4:40 A drone reveals what remains of Wichita's beloved Joyland 1:53 Nighttime takeoff in a KC-135 cockpit Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jason Praytor, a goalie with special needs has found a home and friendship in a Wichita adult recreational hockey league. Praytor has become a favorite in his Wednesday night hockey games among his teammates. (Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle) fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com