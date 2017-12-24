More Videos

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years 2:34

Bomber Burger owner celebrates 20 years

Pause
Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks 2:02

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Bill Snyder: 'We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel' 0:56

Bill Snyder: 'We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel'

Bill Snyder wants balanced offense vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl 0:39

Bill Snyder wants balanced offense vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Kansas-made milo vodka 2:26

Kansas-made milo vodka

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

1st Christmas outside of prison 2:01

1st Christmas outside of prison

Tallgrass filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: 'Bomb City' 3:31

Tallgrass filmmaker chat with Movie Maniac: 'Bomb City'

  • Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives at his postgame press conference as Santa Claus after the team’s 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives at his postgame press conference as Santa Claus after the team’s 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star