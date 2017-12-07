Chiefs coach Andy Reid suspended Marcus Peters for walking off field, not flag toss

More Videos 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita Pause 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 2:22 New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:11 United Way program helps third-graders with reading 1:03 Beer dispenser appears to defy physics 1:18 Police arrest woman for intentionally causing multi-car accident 1:29 Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 0:32 Who's running for Kansas governor? 2:01 Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced a one-game suspension for cornerback Marcus Peters following the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Peters incurred for throwing an official's flag into the stands at MetLife Stadium. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced a one-game suspension for cornerback Marcus Peters following the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Peters incurred for throwing an official's flag into the stands at MetLife Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

