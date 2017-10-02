The Butker did it: Rookie kicker on list of Chiefs’ heroes in win over Washington

More Videos 0:46 Monday Night Football show begins from Arrowhead's Lot C Pause 1:11 Kansas City Chiefs celebrate as they head to locker room after win over Washington 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 3:23 Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football." Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star