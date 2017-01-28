Chiefs GM John Dorsey expected to remain with team through 2017 season

It appears Chiefs general manager John Dorsey will be in Kansas City for at least the next year.
A source told The Star on Saturday that Dorsey, 56, is under contract with the club through the 2017 season and is expected to remain with the team through then, barring some unforeseen development.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who arrived with Dorsey before the 2013 season, also has a year left on his contract. ESPN reported that the Chiefs are interested in extending the contract of Reid, 58.
NFL Network and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel have both reported that Dorsey is held in high regard in Green Bay, where 64-year-old general manager Ted Thompson could elect to retire at some point. Dorsey has spent 21 years in a number of roles, including scout, director of college scouting and director of football operations.
When Dorsey was hired in Kansas City, however, he specifically mentioned that the position with the Chiefs was his dream job. His wife, Patricia, grew up in Abilene, Kan., and the two first met on a blind date at Jack Stack in Kansas City.
“This is my dream job — always has been,” he said at the time. “Ever since I met my wife in 1993, I've always wanted to and I've always dreamt of being the GM of the Chiefs one day.”
If Dorsey were to leave, the Chiefs would appear to have an intriguing internal option for replacing him, in director of football operations Chris Ballard ... provided Ballard is still here. Over the last three years, Ballard has interviewed with the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and — most recently — the Indianapolis Colts.
Ballard interviewed for the Colts’ GM opening this week, and NFL Network reported that Ballard currently leads the pack for that position after the first round of interviews. A source told The Star that as of Saturday, the Colts had not yet reached out to Ballard about a second interview.
Since arriving in Kansas City, Reid, Dorsey and Ballard have helped the Chiefs compile a 43-21 regular-season record with three playoff appearances. Upon their arrival, the Chiefs were coming off a miserable 2-14 campaign.
Chiefs president Mark Donovan, who works closely with chairman Clark Hunt, said the club is happy with the way all three men have performed in their duties.
“I think Clark said not too long ago — and I agree with him — that we’re real excited about the job that both Andy and John have done,” Donovan said. “As you know, we don’t talk about contracts, and I’m not going to be the one who talks about it.”
Donovan also said Ballard is a good example of a guy “who’s a team player.”
“You look at our entire organization, you look at everybody across the board on the football side, ops side, coaching side, players, and I’d like to say business side as well — we’re all in this together,” Donovan said. “Chris is one of those guys.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
