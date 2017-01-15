Add Chiefs’ loss to Steelers to list of playoff heartbreakers in Kansas City

So, what do we call this one? The Field Goal Game?
For KC fans, Sunday night’s 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers marked a sad continuation of the Chiefs’ inability to win an AFC Divisional playoff game at home.
They are now 0-5 all-time. The previous four of those playoff losses in Kansas City have names and live in infamy.
No-punt game
Jan. 11, 2004: Colts 38, Chiefs 31
The name of this game is self-explanatory as neither team punted, but the Chiefs had the only turnover. Priest Holmes’ lost fumble on the first drive of the third quarter followed a missed 31-yard field-goal attempt by Morten Andersen late in the first half. Both of those plays proved to be huge.
The only time the Colts were stopped was on a fourth-down play with 8 seconds left. A 13-3 season went to waste.
Elvis Grbac game
Jan. 4, 1998: Broncos 14, Chiefs 10
The 13-3 Chiefs won the AFC West in a hard-fought battle over the Broncos, who finished 12-4. That was thought to be a big key because it meant the Chiefs had home-field advantage should they end up facing John Elway and the Broncos. Elvis Grbac was 7-2 that season as a starter before being hurt, but Rich Gannon went 6-1 in his place and fans wanted Gannon to stay the starter.
However, Gbrac played the final regular-season game, then got the start against the Broncos. Grbac seemed poised to lead a late comeback from four points down in the playoff game after driving the Chiefs from their own 36 to the Denver 28. But Grbac’s final pass intended for Lake Dawson in the end zone was incomplete.
Lin Elliot game
Jan. 7, 1996: Colts 10, Chiefs 7
On a bitterly cold day at Arrowhead Stadium, fans saw a 13-3 season and No. 1 seed come to a bitter end. It started promisingly as Steve Bono and Dawson connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
But that was all the scoring for the Chiefs as kicker Lin Elliott missed three field goals, including a 42-yard attempt late in the game, and his name is mud among Chiefs fans.
But the thing is … Bono threw three interceptions and the Chiefs lost a fumble. Colts quarterback Jim Harbaugh threw for just 112 yards with a touchdown in the second quarter and an interception.
Christmas Day game
Dec. 25, 1971: Dolphins 27-24, 2OT
This was the only playoff game ever at Municipal Stadium, and it ruined Christmas for many fans because of the result and how long the game took. The Chiefs jumped to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, and they never trailed until Garo Yepremian kicked a 37-yard field goal to win it in the second overtime.
Miami had tied the score at 10 by halftime, but Jim Otis’ 1-yard run in the third quarter put the Chiefs back ahead. KC was up 24-17 in the fourth quarter, but Miami’s Marv Fleming caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Bob Griese that tied it.
Chiefs fans couldn’t have known it at the time, but their team wouldn’t return to the playoffs for another 15 years.
