Four Chiefs chosen NFL All-Pros, led by unanimous pick Tyreek Hill

Four Chiefs — safety Eric Berry, cornerback Marcus Peters, tight end Travis Kelce and return specialist Tyreek Hill — were chosen NFL All-Pros by The Associated Press on Friday.
Only the Dallas Cowboys, with five selections, had more players selected to the All-Pro first team. Hill, as a punt returner, was one of two unanimous selections, along with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker.
Berry was selected for the third time in his career. The Chiefs’ defensive leader is second on the team with 77 tackles and four interceptions.
His biggest play of the season came in Atlanta. After already returning an interception for a touchdown, Berry picked off Matt Ryan’s two-point conversion pass attempt, returning it 100 yards for two points in the Chiefs’ 29-28 victory.
In his second season, Peters wasn’t targeted as much as in his rookie campaign but still came up with a team-best six interceptions, giving him 14 for the regular season in his career. It was Peters’ stripe of the Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin that set up the game-winning field goal in a 20-17 triumph.
Kelce had the best of his four seasons, leading the Chiefs with 84 receptions for 1,117 yards. On Christmas night against the Broncos, Kelce set the Chiefs’ record for receiving yards by a tight end with 160. His six games with 100 or more receiving yards this season tied a team record.
Hill blazed into the team record book with an amazing rookie season. Hill, a fifth-round draft pick from West Alabama, returned three kicks, including two punts, for touchdowns, caught six touchdown passes and rushed for three scores. The 12 touchdowns matches a team record for a rookie.
In a victory at Denver, Hill joined Gale Sayers as the only rookie to score a touchdown in all three categories in one game.
A panel of 50 sportswriters who regularly cover the NFL voted on the team. The Falcons’ Matt Ryan was selected as the All-Pro quarterback.
The Chiefs had one player, offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, chosen to the All-Pro second team. He finished runner-up to the Titans’ Jack Conklin in the voting at right tackle.
The Chiefs, winners of the AFC West, will open the postseason at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. They will play either Pittsburgh, if the Steelers beat the Dolphins, or the Houston-Oakland winner if Miami wins.
AP NFL All-Pro voting
Offense
Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta, 29; Tom Brady, New England, 15; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 5; Derek Carr, Oakland, 1.
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas, 47; David Johnson, Arizona, 3.
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 44; Greg Olsen, Carolina, 5; Rob Gronkowski, New England, 1.
Wide recievers (2): Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh, 43; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 30; Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants, 16; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay, 6; Jordy Nelson, Green Bay 5.
Flex: David Johnson, Arizona, 24; Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants, 3; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh, 1; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona, 1; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo, 1; Jarvis Landry, Miami, 1; Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 1.
Left tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas, 27; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 8; Joe Thomas, Cleveland, 7; Trent Williams, Washington, 3; Jason Peters, Philadelphia, 2; Taylor Lewan, Tennessee, 1; Donald Penn, Oakland, 1; Andrew Whitworth, Cincinnati, 1.
Right tackle: Jack Conklin, Tennessee, 27 1/2; Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, 6; Marcus Cannon, New England, 6; Bryan Bulaga, Green Bay, 5 1/2; Zach Strief, New Orleans, 2; Ryan Schraeder, Atlanta, 2; Marcus Gilbert, Pittsburgh, 1; Left Guards
Left guard: Kelechi Osemele, Oakland, 47; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 2; James Carpenter, New York Jets, 1. Right Guard
Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas, 40; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 5; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 4; Kevin Zeitler, Cincinnati, 1.
Center: Travis Frederick, Dallas, 29; Alex Mack, Atlanta, 14; Rodney Hudson, Oakland, 5; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 1, Brandon Linder, Jacksonville, 1.
Defense
Edge rushers (2): Khalil Mack, Oakland, 46; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta, 30; Cameron Wake, Miami, 3; Olivier Vernon, Miami, 3; Jadeveon Clowney, Houston,m 3; Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 3; Michael Bennett, Seattle, 2; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 2; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 2; Cliff Avril, Seattle, 2; Everon Griffen, Minnesota, 1; Joey Bosa, San Diego, 1.
Interior linemen (2): Aaron Donald, St. Louis, 47; Damon Harrison, New York Giants 16; Ndamukong Suh, Miami, 12; Calais Campbell, Arizona, 7; Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay, 7; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 6; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati, 5.
Linebackers (3): Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 48; Von Miller, Denver, 47; Sean Lee, Dallas, 41; Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo, 4; Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 2; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, 1; Zach Brown, Buffalo, 1; Zachary Orr, Baltimore, 1; Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles, 1; Dont'a Hightower, New England, 1; Bernardick McKinney, Houston, 1; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, 1; Whitney Mercilus, Houston, 1.
Cornerbacks (2): Aqib Talib, Denver, 27; Marcus Peters, Kansas City, 23; Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants, 17; Malcolm Butler, New England, 8; Casey Hayward, San Diego, 8; Richard Sherman, Seattle, 7; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota, 5; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 4; Dominique-Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants, 1.
Safeties (2): Landon Collins, New York Giants, 47; Eric Berry, Kansas City, 31; Devin McCourty, New England, 4; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay, 4; Earl Thomas, Seattle, 3; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 3; Reggie Nelson, Cincinnati, 2; Kam Chancellor, Seattle, 2; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 1; Eric Weddle, Baltimore, 1; Quintin Demps, Houston, 1; Darian Stewart, Denver, 1.
Defensive back: Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 14; Dominique-Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants, 6; Malcolm Butler, New England, 5; Eric Berry, Kansas City, 3; Casey Hayward, San Diego, 3; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 3; Patrick Peterson, Arizona, 2; Marcus Peters, Kansas City, 2; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota, 2; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay, 2; Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants, 2; Aqib Talib, Denver, 1; Darius Slay, Detroit, 1; Devin McCourty, New England, 1; Brent Grimes, Tampa Bay, 1; Richard Sherman, Seattle, 1; Eric Weddle, San Diego, 1.
Special teams
Place kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 50.
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles, 42; Marquette King, Oakland, 4; Pat McAfee, Indianapolis, 2; Brad Wing, New York Giants, 1; Sam Martin, Detroit, 1.
Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota, 41; Tyler Lockett, Seattle, 5; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 5.
Punt returner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 50.
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England, 14; Nate Ebner, New England, 12; Dwayne Harris, New York Giants, 6; Justin Bethel, Arizona, 3; Matt Develin, New England, 3; Michael Thomas, Miami, 3; Chase Reynolds, Los Angeles, 3; Eric Murray, Kansas City, 2; Chris Maragos, Philadelphia, 1; Eric Weems, Atlanta, 1; Josh Bellamy, Chicago, 1.
