Chiefs continued celebration on plane ride home from San Diego

The fun didn’t end in the locker room.
After winning the AFC West on Sunday with a victory at San Diego and a Raiders loss, the Chiefs celebrated in the locker room.
As the team prepared to return to Kansas City, running back Spencer Ware shot video for Fox Sports PROcast on the plane.
This is a happy bunch of Chiefs, who were singing and wearing those special caps that proclaimed they were the best in the AFC West.
When you win on the road, you gotta celebrate in the air. Get on the AFC West Champs plane ride home with @Chiefs RB @spenceware11. #chiefs pic.twitter.com/83RwwzIeUm— FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) January 2, 2017
Ware, who didn’t play Sunday while nursing a rib injury, also took video in the Chiefs’ locker room.
The #chiefskingdom is LIT. Check out the AFC West Champs locker room celebration with RB @spenceware11. #Chiefs #KCvsSD #PROcast pic.twitter.com/ZhP09QzmFY— FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) January 2, 2017
