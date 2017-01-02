Kansas City Chiefs

January 2, 2017 1:33 PM

Chiefs continued celebration on plane ride home from San Diego

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The fun didn’t end in the locker room.

After winning the AFC West on Sunday with a victory at San Diego and a Raiders loss, the Chiefs celebrated in the locker room.

As the team prepared to return to Kansas City, running back Spencer Ware shot video for Fox Sports PROcast on the plane.

This is a happy bunch of Chiefs, who were singing and wearing those special caps that proclaimed they were the best in the AFC West.

Ware, who didn’t play Sunday while nursing a rib injury, also took video in the Chiefs’ locker room.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related content

Kansas City Chiefs

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

View more video

Sports Videos