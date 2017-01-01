Kansas City Chiefs

January 1, 2017 6:42 PM

Chiefs, Broncos exchanged funny tweets after Denver helped KC win West

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

If they wanted to win the AFC West, the Chiefs needed a little help from an old foe on Sunday.

Not only did the Chiefs need to win at San Diego, but the Raiders needed to lose at Denver.

Both happened. The Chiefs topped the Chargers 37-27 and the Broncos won 24-6.

After Denver won, the team tweeted this:

OK, not heart-felt, but funny, right?

Here was the Chiefs’ response:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Dee Ford, Alex Smith celebrate after winning AFC West title

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-27 on Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The win combined with an Oakland Raiders loss gave the Chiefs the AFC West title.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
 

 

Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

