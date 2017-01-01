Chiefs, Broncos exchanged funny tweets after Denver helped KC win West

If they wanted to win the AFC West, the Chiefs needed a little help from an old foe on Sunday.
Not only did the Chiefs need to win at San Diego, but the Raiders needed to lose at Denver.
Both happened. The Chiefs topped the Chargers 37-27 and the Broncos won 24-6.
After Denver won, the team tweeted this:
You’re welcome, @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/tRzCShhKPU— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2017
OK, not heart-felt, but funny, right?
Here was the Chiefs’ response:
@Broncos pic.twitter.com/tda3Q2cpe4— x-Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 2, 2017
