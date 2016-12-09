Kansas City Chiefs

December 9, 2016 9:45 AM

Video captures Chiefs, Raiders fans brawling in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

By Pete Grathoff

Thursday’s Chiefs-Raiders game harkened back to the days when the rivalry was at its most fierce.

There was a time when the two franchises were among the best in the NFL, and the Chiefs and Raiders duked it out on the field. The bad feelings and brawls also took place in the stands.

Thursday’s game was just like old times. The Chiefs beat the Raiders and moved past Oakland and into first place in the AFC West.

And there were fisticuffs in the stands as well. It appeared to happen after the game, and it was good to see the police get there at the end.

Please note there is some bad language in the video, which is at the top.

