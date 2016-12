More Videos

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other

2:20 Chiefs’ Travis Kelce surprised YMCA kids for holiday shopping spree

1:41 Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks fans, Raider Week

0:49 Travis Kelce credits teammates after his big day

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

0:37 Tamba Hali: Eric Berry watches so much film it's 'sickening'

0:56 Albert Wilson on TD run after fake punt: 'There was no hesitation'

2:25 Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos on his bank-in game winner: 'The world stopped for a second'

0:35 Alex Smith on mind-set of game-tying drive

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late

0:59 Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated'