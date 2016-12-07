Chiefs’ Travis Kelce surprised YMCA kids for holiday shopping spree

After practice for Thursday’s big game against the Raiders, KC Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce surprised about 50 kids from Linwood YMCA at the Bolger’s Square JCPenney store Tuesday night, helping them select holiday gifts for their family and friends. Teamed up with Kelce, JC Penney provided this private shopping experience and also made a $100,000 donation to the Y. “We have to give back to the people around us…it’s all about the loving spirit of the holidays.” Kelce said.