The Chiefs won’t die, even after they appear very, very ill

0:48 Chiefs celebrate overtime win in Denver Pause

2:13 Andy Reid, Alex Smith address game-changing interception in Chiefs' loss

4:19 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews Buccaneers at KC

3:14 Chiefs QB Alex Smith explains why he wore a safety pin

3:37 Chiefs use pair of turnovers to top Panthers in 17-point comeback

2:30 Marcus Peters on forced fumble: 'I took it from him'

3:05 Chiefs' Nick Foles speaks after 19-14 win over Jaguars

1:40 Andy Reid expands on Alex Smith and the concussion protocol

1:14 Catching Kelce miffed by non-catch review ruling

2:08 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Alex Smith's concussion

1:46 Chiefs' Andy Reid recaps Sunday's 27-21 win over the Saints