Alex Smith expected to start Sunday, Nick Foles heads back to bench

0:56 Cleanup begins at Olympic boxer's gym Pause

2:55 Boy rescued from attic now an honorary deputy

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: 18 months of historic surprises and scandals

1:41 How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

3:32 How to identify earthquake damage

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

0:43 Third Wichita-area uBreakiFix store to open

4:17 Kansas coach Bill Self talks about win over Emporia State

1:45 Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat