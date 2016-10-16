Chiefs revert to ground-and-pound style in 26-10 win over Oakland

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith didn't let the rain and muddy field conditions keep the team from a 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders.
John Sleezer
The Kansas City Star
Defensive tackle Dontari Poe smiles after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the Chiefs victory over the Raiders on Sunday in Oakland, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles picks up a first down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson wraps up Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes catches a touchdown pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski misses a field goal in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws in front of Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Stacy McGee during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos celebrates with holder Dustin Colquitt behind Oakland Raiders' T.J. Carrie after kicking an extra point in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates stopping Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards for a loss in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles celebrates his first down to the two yard line in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson hauls n a first down pass to the four yard line in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles heads for the end zone and a second quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry, defensive end Jaye Howard and outside linebacker Frank Zombo stop Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington short of a first down in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles celebrates his second quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters celebrates his interception in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski reacts to missing a field goal in the second quarter as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson runs off the field during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos reacts to missing a second quarter field goal as the Oakland Raiders defense celebrates during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is congratulated by tackle Eric Fisher after Charles first quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles plows through the Oakland Raiders defense to the two yard line for a first down in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles celebrates his second quarter touchdown in front of the Oakland Raiders Black Hole during Sunday's football game against the Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks a field goal in the closing second of the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen stops Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards short of the first down in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards is wrapped up by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali and the rest of the defense in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumbles the snap in front of Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford in the second quarter before the Oakland Raiders recovered the ball during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is congratulated by tight end Travis Kelce after Charels second quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware celebrates his first quarter touchdown behind Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski reacts to missing a field goal in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
The Kansas City Chiefs offense huddles during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin catches a first down pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones drops Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards for a loss in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles avoids Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford defends as Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera catches a pass out of bands in the end zone in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith and cornerback Marcus Peters pose with their jersey's before exchanging them after Sunday's 26-10 win by the Chiefs on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio after the Chiefs 26-10 win during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe pushes into the end zone through Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware runs ahead of Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith on a first down in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe celebrates his third quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe is congratulated after scoring in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe is congratulated after scoring in the third quarter by head coach Andy Reid, Chris Jones and Jaye Howard during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill avoids Oakland Raiders' Cory James on a third quarter kick return during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware shakes off Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin on a first down run in the third quarter run to the six yard line during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard stops Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards at the line of scrimmage for no gain in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles pulls along Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Cory James brings down Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware at the six yard line for a first down in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
The Oakland Raiders Black Hole fan section in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris picks up a first down before Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph brings him down in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard knocks down a pass from Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and almost intercepts it in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West runs into Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is stopped by Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback D.J. White knocks down a pass intended for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters hits Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera on a first down pass in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. Peters left the game after the play.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is escorted off the field after hitting Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera on a pass play in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson knocks down Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Oakland Raiders defensive back SaQwan Edwards lays on the ground after Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson tackled him in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali picks up a Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumble in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali celebrates his Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumble recovery in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford celebrates sacking Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on a fourth down play in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford celebrates sacking Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on a fourth down play in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
A steady rain falls while the field remains covered before Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos warms up his kicks from the sideline while waiting for rain to let up before Sunday's football game against the Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Water pours off the tarp as it is rolled up before the start of Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Water pours off the tarp as it is rolled up before the start of Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders on October 16, 2016 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
